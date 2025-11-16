Balancing the unspoken with Samāh

It all started with a sense of exhaustion — the kind that permeates the body, leaving it feeling foreign to you. When Keerthi Aashish had her daughter, Keerthi realised that this feeling was not just postpartum hormonal tumult, sleep deprivation, irregular cycles, body changes, disassociation — it was the start of something much more invigorating; it was to be a warrior.

Keerthi Aashish, Founder of Samāh takes us thorugh her wellness brand

Now, as the Founder of Samāh, India’s first seed cycling and hormone-first wellness brand, Keerthi uses her own experience to lead a seed cycling initiative that fosters hormone health, balance, and authenticity to the wellness space of India.

“After I had my baby, my body didn’t feel like my own,” she recalls as she speaks to CE, adding, “I was exhausted, my cycles were all over the place, and I didn’t feel like myself anymore. That phase made me realise how little we actually understand our hormones.”

Her postpartum experience led her to explore nutrition and seed cycling — a natural, food-based approach to balancing hormones. “When I started reading and experimenting with food and seed cycling, I began to feel better,” she says, adding, “That shift made me want to share it with more women.”

But for Keerthi, it wasn’t just about her own healing. “Since I had a daughter, it made me think about how she would one day have her own cycles too. I didn’t want her to grow up with the same pain, confusion, or taboos that most of us did.

Samãh came from wanting to create change not just for women today, but for the girls who will grow up tomorrow,” she adds.

When she first introduced the concept of hormone health to mainstream wellness in India, it wasn’t easy. “Honestly, people didn’t even know what seed cycling was,” she admits, adding, “I had to start with education before even talking about the product. There was a lot of confusion between supplements, superfoods, and actual food. Explaining that hormones are part of everyday health — not just a medical topic — took time.”

At the heart of Samãh lies a simple yet powerful idea — food before supplements. “We’ve all gotten used to reaching for pills or powders to fix things quickly,” Keerthi says, adding, “But our bodies are built to heal through food. Seeds, herbs, and natural ingredients have been part of our culture for generations. They are familiar with our system. I wanted Samãh to bring that back — real food that supports real change, not synthetic fixes.”

Her approach stands out in an industry crowded with quick fixes and marketing hype. “We don’t promise overnight results,” she says firmly. “We explain what’s happening in your body and why it takes time. Every formulation is research-based but made simple and easy to follow. I think people connect with that honesty — it’s what keeps us grounded and relatable,” she notes.

From the beginning, Keerthi made sure that Samãh’s message wasn’t limited to women alone. “Hormones are not only a women’s topic,” she explains, adding, “Men go through hormonal shifts too — fertility, energy, and mood affect both men and women. I wanted Samãh to start a full conversation about hormonal health and not restrict it to one gender.”

Even seed cycling, she points out, is beneficial for everyone. “It’s the practice of rotating specific seeds through your cycle — flax and pumpkin in the first half, sunflower and sesame in the second. These are rich in zinc, magnesium, and omega-3, which help your body produce and regulate hormones efficiently. It’s gentle, effective, and entirely food-based,” she says.

While the idea of seed cycling is rooted in ancient wisdom, Keerthi wanted to make it modern and accessible. “Most people don’t have the time to soak, grind, and store seeds every few days. So we created ready-to-use blends that stay fresh, taste good, and actually work. Every product at

Samãh is designed to fit into daily life and not add another chore to it,” she admits.

To further this mission, Keerthi is now working on two digital platforms — The Fertility Blueprint and The Sync App. “The goal is to make hormone education simple and free. The Fertility Blueprint focuses on breaking down reproductive health through short expert conversations, while the Sync App helps both men and women track hormone patterns and energy cycles. It’s not about selling products — it’s about creating awareness and empowering people with knowledge,” she concludes.

(Story by Tejal Sinha)