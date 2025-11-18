Cambridge Dictionary picks Parasocial as Word of 2025 and we’re all part of it

It is really fun to go on a pseudo relationship with your favourite celebrities, pulling up the chair for you, opening the car door and so much more but then the bubble bursts and you find yourself single again. Well, that’s a parasocial relationship you were just in and you are not the only one doing it. It has become so popular that this year it literally won the title Word of 2025 in Cambridge Dictionary.

Parasocial: The internet’s favourite obsession just became word of 2025 in Cambridge Dictionary

Ever caught yourself fantasizing about your favourite celebrity pulling out your chair, opening your car door, or giving you that smoldering “only you” look? And then the bubble bursts, and you’re suddenly single again. Congratulations, you’ve just survived a parasocial relationship. Don’t worry, you’re not alone; in fact, these one-sided love affairs have become so common that “parasocial” snagged Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of 2025.

In the age of social media, crushing on celebs or imagining you’re the mystery partner in their glamorous lives is basically a national sport.

Oh and how can we forget the chatbots who have become the best friends or even the romantic partner of some when the booze kicks in and singlehood says hello.