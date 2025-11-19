Kota becomes India’s first city to go traffic signal-free

Kota in Rajasthan, long known as India’s coaching capital, has earned a new distinction, it’s now the first city in the country to remove all traffic lights. And no, that doesn’t mean chaos. Instead, the city reports smoother, uninterrupted traffic flow without those endless signal waits.
Traffic lights have always been the most irritating factor while travelling and if its a city like Bangalore then life gets a little bit more exhausting. So, in order to make the commute a bit less hectic and smoother flow of traffic, Kota has decided upon removing all the traffic lights from the roads. So, that means no more waiting for the lights to turn green and even lesser police halts for breaking the rules.
Kota’s Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) has transformed the city’s traffic scene into a seamless flow of movement. Think ring roads, overpasses, underpasses, one-way corridors, and chic modern roundabouts, everything designed to keep you moving without the endless stops and signals.
The crown jewels of Kota’s traffic makeover are over two dozen flyovers and underpasses that tame the trickiest junctions, turning chaos into smooth, stress-free flow. Today, Kota’s streets aren’t just functional, they’re a masterclass in urban design and seamless movement.
By removing traffic signals entirely, Kota has reduced idling, lowered emissions, improved safety, and created smoother, more predictable traffic flow, also leading to fewer accidents. Oh and the best part is since the city is a coaching hub, the honkings have also reduced due to the traffic lights removal which has helped the students a whole lot more.
Today, Kota has set a benchmark for major cities across India, showcasing how efficient traffic flow and safer commutes can be achieved quickly. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore could take notes from the city’s playbook.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels