Kota becomes India’s first city to go traffic signal-free

Kota in Rajasthan, long known as India’s coaching capital, has earned a new distinction, it’s now the first city in the country to remove all traffic lights. And no, that doesn’t mean chaos. Instead, the city reports smoother, uninterrupted traffic flow without those endless signal waits.

From chaos to flow: Kota shows how cities can ditch traffic lights

Traffic lights have always been the most irritating factor while travelling and if its a city like Bangalore then life gets a little bit more exhausting. So, in order to make the commute a bit less hectic and smoother flow of traffic, Kota has decided upon removing all the traffic lights from the roads. So, that means no more waiting for the lights to turn green and even lesser police halts for breaking the rules.