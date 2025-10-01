Bothered by a friend's bad grammar? 4 gentle ways to deal with it

There are times when that one word often tests our patience and we give up and go on and correct our friends. Then we end up being called the “Grammar Nazi”... and they kind of hate us. Nobody wants that bitterness in a friendship, well, unless, of course, you’re going for that playful sass!

Offer the advice in Private: Nobody likes getting called out or roasted in public, especially by someone they’re close to! So, when that bad grammar is bugging you or needs correcting, take a breath, cool your jets, and let them know when you’re talking one-on-one, that gesture might even help them remember the corrected words for a longer time.

Never joke about it: The moment you pounce on a 'she didn’t went' slip with sarcasm, you might think it’s funny, but it could actually make them feel small, and that one joke might stick longer than you think. So if it really bugs you, fix it like a friend, not like a grammar tyrant with a crown and a red pen!

Make it casual: Correct their words casually and not like a serious teacher. Ultimately the person is your friend so making them feel that you’re genuinely bothered and not just there to mock them, take the things casually. Don’t make the conversation awkward or point fingers at them.