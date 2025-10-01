Don't know how to use a pressure cooker? These 3 are the best alternatives

In between tricky lids, confusing timing, and that sudden whistle outburst that startles half the house, it’s no wonder kitchen newbies feel overwhelmed with the pressure cooker. Oh and when it overflows? Total chaos, isn’t it? So, if you’re not ready to battle the beast just yet, don’t worry.
The best alternative that has surged the kitchen essential market is the instant pot. It runs on electricity and does the exact same work as a pressure cooker minus the struggles. It basically is the user-friendly cousin of the scary whistling pressure cooker. It takes out the guess work of whether the food is cooked or not with its digital settings and built in timers. You can sauté, steam, slow cook, and even make yogurt — all in one pot.
This is another alternative which brings magic. It runs on electricity and can be your best friend if you savour low effort and high flavour. It is also called the slow cooker as it can cook the food for hours without supervision. Just put it on and go about your chores, once done, your food will be ready to be served. Most slow cookers are built to run 6–10 hours (or even longer) and that’s the whole point — set it and forget it! It’s ideal for one-pot meals. Beginners can start with this and get the best results.
Don’t underestimate the power of a rice cooker. It’s a must-have for anyone living alone or cooking for just a few. Compact and easy to use, it’s ideal for small kitchens and beginners alike. Beyond just rice, it’s perfect for preparing simple, one-pot meals with minimal effort. Just add your ingredients, hit a button, and let the steam do the work without those scary sounds — it’s convenient at its best.
So, which one will be your alternative for the traditional pressure cooker?