6 antiseptics every traveller should pack before their next trip

Most people are optimistic travellers. They pack three hats, five Instagrammable outfits, and zero clue about what happens when they scrape their knee on a cobblestoned alley or touch a bathroom door. Reality check: you need antiseptics, not another pair of linen trousers. No, you don’t need hydrogen peroxide unless you enjoy carrying dead weight. No, you don’t need to lug a “wound wash spray” unless you’re secretly auditioning to be a field medic. And absolutely no, you can’t just “wing it” with bottled water and optimism.

Why antiseptics beat accessories when you’re on the move

Travel is messy, germs don’t care about your itinerary, and nothing kills the mood faster than an infected cut. So ditch one of your unnecessary accessories and make room for these. Trust me, nobody ever looked at a festering wound and thought, “Good thing I packed that second pair of espadrilles.” Here’s the short, sharp, no-excuses list of what belongs in your bag: