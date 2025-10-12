Did you know the House of Al-Thani has quietly out-bought Britain’s own monarchy?

Their portfolio, reportedly worth upward of £10 billion, spans from the Shard to Canary Wharf to chunks of the West End. Meanwhile, King Charles’s holdings — stately and symbolic though they may be — aren’t even technically his. Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and the like belong to the Crown, not Charles’s personal balance sheet. He’s rich, sure, but he’s not Qatar rich.

And that’s the point. Britain’s bricks and mortar, once the bastion of old money and inherited privilege, have become global trophies. Oil wealth, sovereign funds, and royal investment arms have turned London into a Monopoly board for foreign dynasties — with Mayfair firmly in the hands of Doha.

It’s deliciously ironic. The world’s most famous monarchy now presides over a capital city where another royal family, halfway across the world, owns the real estate crown jewels. The British may rule in tradition, but in London’s property game, it’s the Qataris who hold the keys.