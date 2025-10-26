4 Halloween myths you should stop believing

Halloween brings costumes, carved pumpkins and the thrill of a chilled October night. It also carries a suitcase full of stories that have circulated for decades, gaining momentum with each retelling.

What are the most common Halloween myths?

While some Halloween myths are entertaining. Some are unnecessarily scary. A sensible look at the facts shows many of these beliefs deserve to be retired.

The anxiety around tainted sweets

Take the infamous fear of tainted sweets. Parents across generations have inspected wrappers for hidden needles or poison, convinced that danger lurks at every doorstep. The reality is that confirmed malicious cases are incredibly scarce. Most incidents involve hoaxes or misunderstandings. Sensible caution is part of any celebration involving children, but the widespread belief that trick-or-treating is a minefield is born from anxiety rather than evidence.