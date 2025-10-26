4 Halloween myths you should stop believing

Halloween brings costumes, carved pumpkins and the thrill of a chilled October night. It also carries a suitcase full of stories that have circulated for decades, gaining momentum with each retelling.
While some Halloween myths are entertaining. Some are unnecessarily scary. A sensible look at the facts shows many of these beliefs deserve to be retired.
The anxiety around tainted sweets
Take the infamous fear of tainted sweets. Parents across generations have inspected wrappers for hidden needles or poison, convinced that danger lurks at every doorstep. The reality is that confirmed malicious cases are incredibly scarce. Most incidents involve hoaxes or misunderstandings. Sensible caution is part of any celebration involving children, but the widespread belief that trick-or-treating is a minefield is born from anxiety rather than evidence.
Halloween = Satanism?
Another enduring idea is that Halloween is a dark festival rooted in Satanism. Its history is more complex and far less sinister. The date evolved from an ancient Celtic festival marking the end of harvest, later blended with Christian traditions honouring saints and the departed. While modern costumes and horror films have added gothic flair, the day itself was never designed as a celebration of evil.
Halloween and black cats
Then there are black cats, often depicted as companions of witches and unlucky beings who bring misfortune. In truth, they are no different from any other cat except in colour. Across different cultures, they have even represented prosperity and protection. Their negative association in the West owes more to medieval superstition than reality, and Halloween has unfairly extended the myth.
Crime surges on Halloween?
A final misconception insists that Halloween unleashes chaos, that crime surges as soon as the sun goes down. Emergency services do stay alert because neighbourhoods are busier, yet statistics do not support the belief that October 31 is dramatically more dangerous than any other evening in autumn. Communities where families are outdoors together often experience a sense of watchfulness rather than disorder.
None of this removes the excitement that makes Halloween fun. Children still thrill at the glow of lanterns, adults still enjoy the chance to dress as ghosts or ghouls, and everyone appreciates a bowl of sweets within reach.
(Story by Esha Aphale)
