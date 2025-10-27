Malaysian fan sells his Pokémon card collection for RM1.87 Million

In a surprising twist, a Pokémon fan managed to sell their card collection for a staggering RM1.87 million. Overwhelmed with joy, the fan took to social media to share the incredible experience, proving just how powerful rare collectibles and emotional value can be. Talk about a legendary pull off!

Record-breaking Pokémon card sale for RM1.87 Million puts Malaysian collector in the spotlight

The card collector Damiral Imran in a social media post wrote, “My Pokémon card collection officially SOLD for RM1,870,000”. This quickly caught the attention of the viewers and the world got to know how consistency can really pay off, big time!

He revealed that instead of just taking the money, he was first open to a trade as well, a brand-new Porsche 911 Carrera 4S and RM1 million in cash. To sweeten the deal even further, he offered a RM50,000 commission to anyone who could help him find a serious buyer. On top of that, he promised to throw in a bonus rare card, valued at over RM50,000 on its own, for the person who sealed the deal. His dreams were spot on, and his consistency truly paid off.