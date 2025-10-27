Malaysian fan sells his Pokémon card collection for RM1.87 Million

In a surprising twist, a Pokémon fan managed to sell their card collection for a staggering RM1.87 million. Overwhelmed with joy, the fan took to social media to share the incredible experience, proving just how powerful rare collectibles and emotional value can be. Talk about a legendary pull off!
The card collector Damiral Imran in a social media post wrote, “My Pokémon card collection officially SOLD for RM1,870,000”. This quickly caught the attention of the viewers and the world got to know how consistency can really pay off, big time!
He revealed that instead of just taking the money, he was first open to a trade as well, a brand-new Porsche 911 Carrera 4S and RM1 million in cash. To sweeten the deal even further, he offered a RM50,000 commission to anyone who could help him find a serious buyer. On top of that, he promised to throw in a bonus rare card, valued at over RM50,000 on its own, for the person who sealed the deal. His dreams were spot on, and his consistency truly paid off.
From a small room in Kuala Lumpur to achieving something beyond his wildest expectations, his journey is nothing short of inspiring. He added on Facebook captioning the post, “From a small room in Shah Alam to making history in the Pokémon World. This is more than a sale, this is a story of passion, grind and legacy”.
Years of hope, passion, and persistence finally made it all come true.
This sale marked one of Malaysia’s biggest Pokémon card deals to date. His collection wasn’t just any random stack, it featured bundles of Pikachus and Charmanders, sealed booster boxes, graded cards, and ultra-rare editions dating back to the early days of the Pokémon Trading Card Game.
His post ended on a positive inspirational note, “This isn’t the end; it’s just the start of something even greater.”
Pokémon cards have been captivating fans for decades, and the craze shows no signs of slowing down. They reflect not just a love for the animated characters, but also how a small piece of art can create a global market. First launched in Japan in 1996, Pokémon cards have grown into a worldwide collecting phenomenon, with rare editions often fetching six-figure sums at international auctions.
