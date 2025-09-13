Here's why Winnie the cow is going viral on Twitch

It seems as though authenticity really pays off, even for those who are not human beings. Now, there's a cow who is going viral online. Her name is Winnie and she is a Red Angus cow who lives at Alveus Sanctuary, Austin, Texas. Winnie is all the rage on Twitch right now!

Winnie, the Red Angus cow at Alveus Sanctuary, is turning donations into snack time spectacles while raising funds for a cause

Winnie has her own interactive broadcast channel where viewers can donate to feed her. Every time, someone donates an amount, it activates her automatic feeder, and treats are dropped into her trough right away. She's quite the influencer!