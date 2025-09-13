Here's why Winnie the cow is going viral on Twitch

It seems as though authenticity really pays off, even for those who are not human beings. Now, there's a cow who is going viral online. Her name is Winnie and she is a Red Angus cow who lives at Alveus Sanctuary, Austin, Texas. Winnie is all the rage on Twitch right now!
Winnie has her own interactive broadcast channel where viewers can donate to feed her. Every time, someone donates an amount, it activates her automatic feeder, and treats are dropped into her trough right away. She's quite the influencer!
Clips of the cute cow mooing at the camera have quickly gone viral. The moment the machine kicks on, Winnie comes trotting over to her trough, turning each donation into a front-row snack spectacle for her audience.
Originally from a cattle operation in Oklahoma, Winnie is no ordinary mukbang champ. She is an animal rights activist, who now serves as an ambassador for the beef industry.
Winne is the face of Alveus Santuary, which explains to audiences across the world how consumer choices impact the environment. Born on March 22, 2022, in Oklahoma, she reached Alveus in Texas the month after.
The sanctuary’s Twitch channel has built up over 310,000 followers, all thanks to two-year old adorable Winnie. She even has her own plushy for sale, whose proceeds support the sanctuary.
The santuary was found by Twitch star Maya Higa, who provides permanent homes to dozens of rescued animal ambassadors and runs 24/7 educational streams.
Donations made through Winnie’s channel go beyond her treat breaks, helping cover the cost of feed, veterinary care and maintaining the sanctuary as a whole. Maya has also assured followers on social media that the snacks are only extras; Winnie already receives her regular meals every day.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.