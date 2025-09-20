A glamorous night unveiling of a new fusion edit in Chennai

It was an evening of high style and high spirits as The Fusion Edit of Awigna by Eleganzaa was launched in Alwarpet. The glamorous event saw a sparkling guest list, including Regeena Jeppiaar, Sally, Reema, Athreya, Karun Raman, Anitha Peter, Margarette, Magalene and Payal, who added to the celebratory vibe of the night.

Eleganzaa, spanning 6,000 square feet, is the city’s newest multi-designer luxury destination, offering a curated showcase of India’s top couturiers such as Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Agarwal, Riddhi Mehra, Aisha Rao, Riddhima Bhasin, and Mahima Mahajan. The store also makes history as the first in India to retail the international children’s couture brand, Maison AVA.

Guests were seen browsing through the exquisite racks, admiring the Rococo and Baroque-inspired interiors, and indulging in conversations over cocktails. The mood was celebratory, with fashion-forward ensembles and plenty of photo ops adding to the buzz. With its mission to champion Indian designers and bring global couture to Chennai, Eleganzaa set the tone for what promises to be a landmark in the city’s fashion scene.