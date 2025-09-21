Does Batman wear a sock under the suit? There's finally an answer!

We’ve all admired the iconic outfits of our favorite superheroes: the capes, the boots, the mystery. But have you ever paused to wonder: What does Batman wear underneath it all? Well, your random shower thought just got answered! The latest DC comic finally spills the tea and yes, it dives into whether the Dark Knight rocks socks under that legendary suit or is fashionably lazy.

Bat-sock breaks the internet: Batman #1 outsells top comics of 2025

In the chaotic depths of Gotham, as Bruce Wayne suits up for yet another night of justice in the Batcave, fans have long wondered: Does Batman actually wear socks under that high-tech suit? Well, wonder no more. In the recently released Batman #1 from DC Comics, the long-standing mystery gets an unexpected reveal. Bruce is mid-suit-up, one foot already in his iconic boot, while the other reveals… a white sock. Yes, you read that right. The Bat-sock is real and practically stealthy, and exactly what you'd expect from the Dark Knight.