Does Batman wear a sock under the suit? There's finally an answer!

We’ve all admired the iconic outfits of our favorite superheroes: the capes, the boots, the mystery. But have you ever paused to wonder: What does Batman wear underneath it all? Well, your random shower thought just got answered! The latest DC comic finally spills the tea and yes, it dives into whether the Dark Knight rocks socks under that legendary suit or is fashionably lazy. 

In the chaotic depths of Gotham, as Bruce Wayne suits up for yet another night of justice in the Batcave, fans have long wondered: Does Batman actually wear socks under that high-tech suit? Well, wonder no more. In the recently released Batman #1 from DC Comics, the long-standing mystery gets an unexpected reveal. Bruce is mid-suit-up, one foot already in his iconic boot, while the other reveals… a white sock. Yes, you read that right. The Bat-sock is real and practically stealthy, and exactly what you'd expect from the Dark Knight.

It's a small detail, but has sent fans into a frenzy. People around the world have been craving for the answer and the comic’s selling charts have skyrocketed. Batman #1 has sold over 500,000 copies making it one of the best selling single issue of 2025. This marks a fittingly quirky celebration ahead of Batman Day on September 20

Batman #1 beats Skybound's Battle Beast #1 and Batman #158 in the numbers where both recorded a sale of 400,000 copies. The two saw rising numbers thanks to their appearance on blind bag variant covers — a clever marketing move featuring mystery collectibles that could redefine comic merchandising. But, apparently fans are more intrigued by the revelation of a sock than their cute toys.

The publisher is set to release a second printing of Batman #1 in October, featuring two brand-new covers by acclaimed artists Jorge Jiménez and Dan Mora. The new one might as well reveal something new to keep the hype in flow!

