What is the 90/90 method of decluttering?

Ever opened your closet and felt like you’re entering a mini black hole where clothes, books, and random chargers from 2012 all coexist? Well, that’s your cue to declutter your cupboard! But wait, some things just don't feel quite old to be thrown away, correct? Thus, introducing the 90/90 rule which will surely help speed up this process!
Decluttering isn’t just about cleaning shelves, it’s about parting with things that hold memories beyond measure, the silent witnesses to our growth. But if we never make space for the new, aren’t we holding ourselves back from embracing change? So, apart from the philosophical lessons, here’s the master of the decluttering technique - the 90/90 rule.
While you sit down to declutter that messy cupboard and end up getting stuck with the object you do not know what to do with, think of the 90/90 rule. If you have not used the cloth or object in the past 90 days or won’t use it in the upcoming 90 days, it is time for that thing.
Just pick it up and place it in the trash section.It works wonders with clothes or items tied to emotions but lacking real use — you’re not breaking the bond, just making room to start a new relationship with the things yet to come.
You don’t necessarily have to stick to 90 days; it can be a 30/30 or 120/120 rule as well. Whatever suits you best for you, apply it in your process and let go of the unnecessary things in life and your cupboard.
There are plenty of simple rules that can give your cupboard that ultimate Pinterest-worthy look. Take the ‘one in, one out’ rule — for every new piece you bring in, let go of an old one. The main concept here is to keep it category-wise — a jacket for a jacket, a boot for a boot.
So, pick a rule and let your clothes finally breathe free from their suffocating days!