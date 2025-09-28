What is the 90/90 method of decluttering?

Ever opened your closet and felt like you’re entering a mini black hole where clothes, books, and random chargers from 2012 all coexist? Well, that’s your cue to declutter your cupboard! But wait, some things just don't feel quite old to be thrown away, correct? Thus, introducing the 90/90 rule which will surely help speed up this process!

Declutter Like a Pro: The 90/90 Rule Explained!



Decluttering isn’t just about cleaning shelves, it’s about parting with things that hold memories beyond measure, the silent witnesses to our growth. But if we never make space for the new, aren’t we holding ourselves back from embracing change? So, apart from the philosophical lessons, here’s the master of the decluttering technique - the 90/90 rule.

What is the 90/90 decluttering method?

While you sit down to declutter that messy cupboard and end up getting stuck with the object you do not know what to do with, think of the 90/90 rule. If you have not used the cloth or object in the past 90 days or won’t use it in the upcoming 90 days, it is time for that thing.