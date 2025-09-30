Here's what you need to know about adulterated mehendi

As festivities light up the streets of India, dressing up becomes second nature, and mehendi is a cherished part of the celebration. Whether it's for weddings or festive rituals, the demand for rich, long-lasting mehendi is soaring. But in our quest to make that beautiful stain last longer, are we compromising on safety? With the rising use of adulterated mehendi, it’s time to think whether it’s really safe for our skin and health.

Mehendi safety alert: How to spot adulterated henna this festive season

Adulterated mehendi is often sold in the market for its ability to deliver a deep, long-lasting colour that appears richer and more intense. While this may seem appealing, there are several health concerns associated with such products. So, what exactly is adulterated mehendi?

Adulterated mehendi refers to henna, which has been chemically enhanced by mixing certain additives which might be harmful to our health. The intense colour and quick results are the selling points for this kind of Mehendi. The enhanced colours, however, come at a cost as they may contain substances like PPD (para-phenylenediamine) or artificial dyes.

While they may look very beautiful while applying, they can later turn out to be toxic and cause severe damage. Skin problems like irritation, allergies, burns, and even long-term damage are some of the backdrops these come with. Black henna, often marketed as an alternative to pure mehendi, contains PPD to a greater extent.