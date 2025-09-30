Here's what you need to know about adulterated mehendi

As festivities light up the streets of India, dressing up becomes second nature, and mehendi is a cherished part of the celebration. Whether it's for weddings or festive rituals, the demand for rich, long-lasting mehendi is soaring. But in our quest to make that beautiful stain last longer, are we compromising on safety? With the rising use of adulterated mehendi, it’s time to think whether it’s really safe for our skin and health.
Adulterated mehendi is often sold in the market for its ability to deliver a deep, long-lasting colour that appears richer and more intense. While this may seem appealing, there are several health concerns associated with such products. So, what exactly is adulterated mehendi?
Adulterated mehendi refers to henna, which has been chemically enhanced by mixing certain additives which might be harmful to our health. The intense colour and quick results are the selling points for this kind of Mehendi. The enhanced colours, however, come at a cost as they may contain substances like PPD (para-phenylenediamine) or artificial dyes.
While they may look very beautiful while applying, they can later turn out to be toxic and cause severe damage. Skin problems like irritation, allergies, burns, and even long-term damage are some of the backdrops these come with. Black henna, often marketed as an alternative to pure mehendi, contains PPD to a greater extent.
Children with soft skin, individuals with sensitive skin, and pregnant women are often the most vulnerable to this. Repeated exposure or use of these product can lead to skin infection and cause hyperpigmentation in several individual.
Natural and adulterated mehendi comes with a few distinguishing characteristics.
Colour of the Cone paste: The cone paste are the major lookouts. Greenish-brown colour are natural ones and black, dark green, or unusually dark brown are the adulterated ones.
Smell: The smell of the mehendi is another give away. Natural ones usually have an earthy herbal scent whereas the adulterated ones have strong, chemical-like smell which is similar to hair dye.
Packaging & Ingredients: Natural ones usually comes with a clear label listing simple, plant-based ingredients and Adulterated ones are often labeled vague, missing ingredient lists, or includes additives like ‘fast colour’ or ‘instant stain’.
So, next time you’re are buying a mehendi, be cautious and let your palms have the best long lives.
