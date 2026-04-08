All you need to know about Snow Lotus, the flower that blooms once in 8 years

The Snow Lotus or Saussurea involucrata, is a rare, high-altitude perennial shrub native to the Tianshan and Himalayan mountains, famously growing in extreme, cold, rocky environments. It is said to have roles to play in traditional medicine and skincare, because of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. it is said to bloom once in five to eight years.

The delicate white petalled flower, is surrounded by protective thick, white-to-purple leaves, which often act as an armour.

Is Brahmakamal and Snow Lotus same?

Almost. Both belong to the group Saussurea. Bramhakamal, along with having very similar properties, is also mentioned in the Hindu mythology. According to mythology, it is said that the flower sprang from Brahma's head when he created the universe. The Rigveda has mentioned the Brahmakamal plant in several hymns. It is also said that the flower was worshipped by the ancient Greeks and Romans, who associated it with their goddesses of love and fertility.

In Buddhism and Hinduism, the flower is also thought to represent the cosmos. Along with the lotus, chamara, kumkuma, and nagakeshara, it is regarded as one of Lord Vishnu's five sacred flowers, or Pancha-Kamala.

The Brahmakamal, usually blooms fully at night, when it showcases its pearly white blossom.