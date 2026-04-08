All you need to know about Snow Lotus, the flower that blooms once in 8 years

A flower that blooms once in eight years, survives extreme weather conditions like bitter cold, icy cold winds and intense ultraviolet radiations, is the beautiful snow lotus for you, and bloom has been spotted high above the snow line amid the vast Tianshan mountains, at Central Asia, at an altitude of 3000-4800 metres.
A video of a lone snow lotus, bloomed atop ice clad, rocky mountains, is going round the internet where it is seen to happily sway in that teeth-biting cold. Check out the video below:
The Snow Lotus or Saussurea involucrata, is a rare, high-altitude perennial shrub native to the Tianshan and Himalayan mountains, famously growing in extreme, cold, rocky environments. It is said to have roles to play in traditional medicine and skincare, because of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. it is said to bloom once in five to eight years.
The delicate white petalled flower, is surrounded by protective thick, white-to-purple leaves, which often act as an armour.
Almost. Both belong to the group Saussurea. Bramhakamal, along with having very similar properties, is also mentioned in the Hindu mythology. According to mythology, it is said that the flower sprang from Brahma's head when he created the universe. The Rigveda has mentioned the Brahmakamal plant in several hymns. It is also said that the flower was worshipped by the ancient Greeks and Romans, who associated it with their goddesses of love and fertility.
In Buddhism and Hinduism, the flower is also thought to represent the cosmos. Along with the lotus, chamara, kumkuma, and nagakeshara, it is regarded as one of Lord Vishnu's five sacred flowers, or Pancha-Kamala.
The Brahmakamal, usually blooms fully at night, when it showcases its pearly white blossom.