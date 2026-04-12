900 kg of sindoor was removed from Pune Kasba Ganpati after centuries

Experts were brought in and the temple was temporarily closed. Then, with a mix of conservation science and ritual sensitivity, the sindoor was removed layer by layer. Freed from its vermillion casing, the original idol appeared smaller, older, and markedly different from what devotees had grown accustomed to. For decades, perhaps longer, what people were seeing and worshipping was not the idol itself, but its accumulated history.

Samples of the removed sindoor have been sent to laboratories to determine their composition, age variation, and material changes over time. Each layer potentially corresponds to a different period, a different sourcing of materials, even a different style of ritual practice.

What happened at Kasba Ganpati, sits at the intersection of ritual, science, and modern governance. It raises uncomfortable but necessary questions: When does continuity become excess? Can faith accommodate intervention? And who decides when the sacred needs maintenance?

The idol now stands closer to its original form. The ritual of applying sindoor continues—but presumably with more awareness of its cumulative impact. And somewhere in a lab, centuries of devotion are being reduced to data points, waiting to tell their story in a different language.