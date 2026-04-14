Did you know Sahara Desert was once a green haven?

Our planet has been changing and evolving ever since its inception. While some changes go unnoticed, the others make the kind of impression that alters the whole ecosystem. One such evolution happened with the now-known Sahara Desert that transformed it from a green oasis to a wasteland today.

From green paradise to sand kingdom: The untold story of the Sahara Desert

Long before the Sahara Desert became a dryland we know of it today, it was beaming with life. Rivers flowed fiercely and trees breathed calmly making the place a green haven. So what exactly went wrong? Well, one of the main triggers was the Earth’s orbital shift. Around 5,000- 10,000 years ago, Earth’s tilt and orbit caused stronger summer sunlight in the Northern parts of the country where the desert is located.

During the African Humid Period, northern Africa was drenched in generous rains, breathing life into the Sahara. But this balance was fragile. As Earth’s tilt gradually intensified heat, the rain couldn’t keep up with the extreme glaring sun. Over the years, during that particular time period, the transition from humid to dry happened far more rapidly in some areas than usual, resulting in the Sahara Desert we know of today.