Are you overwearing your kalawa?

The kalawa—also known as mauli—is one of those simple things among Indian rituals that manages to be both deeply symbolic and entirely everyday. A kalawa is a sacred cotton thread, typically dyed red, sometimes interwoven with yellow or saffron. It’s tied around the wrist during Hindu rituals like pujas, temple visits, weddings, even before setting off on something new and uncertain. But reducing it to just a thread is like calling incense just smoke. We mostly miss the whole point.

When and how to remove a kalawa respectfully? The 21-day rule

The backstory isn’t pinned to a single myth but instead, it floats across layers of tradition. In Vedic practices, the thread is believed to invoke protection, a kind of spiritual seatbelt against negative energies. The wrist becomes a placeholder for a promise, either made to a deity, or to oneself.

Traditionally, men wear it on the right wrist, women on the left. You’ll spot it everywhere: on a corporate executive tapping away at a laptop, on a cab driver gripping the wheel, on a student nervously flipping through notes before an exam. It doesn’t discriminate. If anything, it democratises faith.

And turns out, it's best to remove a kalawa after 21 days. Most experts believe each kalawa has a 21-day cycle, following which its effectiveness diminishes.