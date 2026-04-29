All you need to know about the first ever Sperm Racing World Cup with a Rs 95 lakh prize

Sperm Racing World Cup is one such oddball event on a global scale that combines the science of human procreation with technology to create an interesting competition. Males from around the world donate samples of their semen which are then used to form tiny contestants racing against each other for a prize of $100,000 in San Francisco. The Sperm Racing World Cup already has more than 10,000 participants from all over the globe and is a combination of science and controversy.
The Sperm Racing World Cup was invented by four entrepreneurs named Eric Zhu, Garret Niconienko, Nick Small, and Shane Fan. This concept seeks to bring awareness on fertility issues and tries to promote discussions on the issue of sperm health. The event has managed to attract international interest due to its unique concept. According to the organizers, it is based on real worries about declining sperm numbers but uses entertainment to attract young people.
The number of spermatozoa in this Sperm Racing World Cup competition is 128, and the participating countries are from all over the continents of Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. After the initial processing in the lab that involves incubation, washing, and centrifugation, the spermatozoa are loaded onto a 400 micron course.
The races take place based on their durations of either seconds or up to even 40 minutes depending on the challenges set. In order to emerge victorious and win the monetary prizes along with the worldwide title, the races run through elimination stages.
Over 10,000 men across the world have registered to compete in the Sperm Racing World Cup. Countries like the United States, Iran, Israel, and even North Korea have contestants competing in the competition. From among all those who apply, only 128 are selected for the competition.
Organizers also permit athletes to participate from countries according to their place of birth, nationality, citizenship, or residence, with a minimum ancestry requirement of 25% in certain instances. It is advisable for participants to select countries that have fewer athletes to increase their chances of qualifying.
A pilot event was held in the year 2025 in Los Angeles, where two college students raced each other for a prize money of $10,000. The winning racer, Tristan Mykel, clocked in at 1 minute and 3 seconds.
The report talks about the drop in sperm count that is reported all around the world. It has dropped from 101 million per ml in 1973 to 49 million per ml in 2018. The reasons for this decrease include obesity, unhealthy lifestyle habits, and toxins in the environment.