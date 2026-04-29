All you need to know about the first ever Sperm Racing World Cup with a Rs 95 lakh prize

How the competition works?

The number of spermatozoa in this Sperm Racing World Cup competition is 128, and the participating countries are from all over the continents of Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. After the initial processing in the lab that involves incubation, washing, and centrifugation, the spermatozoa are loaded onto a 400 micron course.

The races take place based on their durations of either seconds or up to even 40 minutes depending on the challenges set. In order to emerge victorious and win the monetary prizes along with the worldwide title, the races run through elimination stages.

Who all are eligible for the Sperm World Cup?

Over 10,000 men across the world have registered to compete in the Sperm Racing World Cup. Countries like the United States, Iran, Israel, and even North Korea have contestants competing in the competition. From among all those who apply, only 128 are selected for the competition.