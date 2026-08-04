Why is the abandoned village of Kuldhara said to be cursed?

Kuldhara, which lies approximately 17 kilometres away from Jaisalmer to the west in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan, remains an interesting place for many tourists and historians to visit. Established way back in 1291 AD, the village has been deserted for more than two hundred years now. The houses, temples, and roads built of stones are still standing there, but no permanent settlement has been made in that area since the beginning of the 19th century.

Kuldhara: A prosperous village that vanished overnight

Kuldhara village was founded by the Brahmins of the Paliwal community. It was an affluent group of farmers and traders and started inhabiting the area of Thar Desert in the 13th century. The peak period of this community saw them occupying as many as 84 villages in the region of Jaisalmer. The reasons for their prosperity were attributed to their highly sophisticated water conservation techniques through which agriculture could be done in the arid climate of the desert region.