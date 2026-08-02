5 haunted places in Bangalore that will give you chills

While Bangalore is renowned for having an up-to-date culture and technologically advanced atmosphere, there exists an underworld to this city that carries stories of the bizarre and supernatural. The haunted places in Bangalore have been associated with incidents of ghost sightings and unexplained happenings witnessed by visitors. It is true that from cemeteries to abandoned properties, all these sites have continued to fuel intrigue in people’s minds.
Kalpalli Cemetery, situated close to Old Madras Road in East Bangalore, is considered to be one of the most haunted places in Bangalore. The cemetery, which goes by the name of St. John’s Cemetery, is associated with a number of scary incidents. It is said that visitors have many times experienced the chilling sensation of being watched when walking near some particular graves. A scary story says that there is a person who can be found roaming around the graves at night. The eerie environment makes it one of the most famous spooky sites in Bangalore.
Terra Vera was constructed way back in 1943 by an Anglo-Indian attorney named E.J. Vaz. It came to be known as one of the most haunted houses in Bangalore. The property had been handed over to his daughters Vera and Dolce Vaz. Vera had been an English tutor, and Dolce was a piano teacher. However, the story of the sisters came to an end in 2002 when Dolce, who was then 75 years old, was brutally murdered by an unknown man who broke into the house at midnight. The mystery behind the murder was never solved, and many stories regarding the unusual happenings started spreading around.
Naale Baa is a well-known Kannada ghost tale which means ‘come tomorrow’. As per the legend, a ghost woman goes through the streets looking for her husband late at night. It is believed that the ghost first talks like an individual belonging to a family before asking the family to open the doors. In the legend, it is said that once a door is opened by the family members, the ghost then takes away a member of the family. It has been a common practice among people to write ‘Naale Baa’ on the doors for protection.
One of the other names that are commonly associated with haunted places in Bangalore is Victoria Hospital, which is situated near City Market. There are accounts of a woman weeping at night and sightings of a white apparition roaming in the premises of the hospital. It has been said that the hospital employees used to be wary about working at night due to such stories. It is also said that there is a ghostly woman in the hospital who loves to eat. Some patients claimed that their food has disappeared mysteriously.
The Hoskote route has received much fame due to many horror stories told by drivers who drive on this route at night. One common story is that of a driver of an auto who met an old lady who sought assistance from him. This lady wanted him to give her a ride, but the driver did not respond to her. She laughed at him and stated that he could have lost his life if only he had got out of the vehicle.