5 haunted places in Bangalore that will give you chills

Terra Vera was constructed way back in 1943 by an Anglo-Indian attorney named E.J. Vaz. It came to be known as one of the most haunted houses in Bangalore. The property had been handed over to his daughters Vera and Dolce Vaz. Vera had been an English tutor, and Dolce was a piano teacher. However, the story of the sisters came to an end in 2002 when Dolce, who was then 75 years old, was brutally murdered by an unknown man who broke into the house at midnight. The mystery behind the murder was never solved, and many stories regarding the unusual happenings started spreading around.