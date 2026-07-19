5 haunted places in Mumbai: Chilling stories behind the city's most talked-about hauntings

From a ghostly bride on a lonely road to a phantom classroom, these haunted places in Mumbai have stories that still intrigue locals
These haunted places in Mumbai continue to spark curiosity and mystery
5 haunted places in Mumbai

The city of dreams is well known for being one of hustle and bustle. However, it has some spine-chilling stories that will never die out. There are certain areas that have been haunted for decades now. No matter what people believe about these ghost stories, these haunted places in Mumbai have continued to attract people because of the bizarre occurrences.

5 haunted places in Mumbai that continue to fascinate

Marve and Madh Island Road

Locals believe the mysterious sightings have been linked to several late-night accidents
The lonely road is famous for the chilling legend of a ghostly bride

One of the infamous haunted places in Mumbai is Marve and Madh Island Road, known for the ghost bride story. As per the folklore of this place, a woman on her wedding day was murdered in a very barbaric manner. It is said that her body was dumped in the adjoining mangrove forests. After that, her spirit is seen to wander around this road, especially during the nighttime. She is supposed to be responsible for many accidents here. People are generally warned against stopping their cars here after the evening.

Vrindavan Society

Security guards have also reported hearing unexplained whispers and footsteps
This residential complex is known for slapping ghost

Vrindavan Society in Thane West is famous because of the tale of the ‘slapping ghost.’ There are legends which claim that a depressed elderly person committed suicide in one of the building premises of this society. Ever since, several security personnel have complained about being slapped out of the blue at night time. In addition to this, there have been instances where the guards heard some whispering and footsteps of people who were not present there.

The Bombay High Court

People claim strange voices and unexplained incidents
A courtroom inside the historic High Court is linked to a lawyer's restless spirit

The Bombay High Court, situated in Fort, has its own unique ghost tale which revolves around a lawyer. It is said in some local stories that the spirit of a lawyer who used to practice there many years ago still haunts the courtroom. While some say that the ghosts scare the criminals so much that they end up admitting their crimes, others have claimed to hear bizarre and frightening voices from the courtroom.

Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

Some guests and night-shift staff have claimed to spot a mysterious figure
The iconic hotel is associated with the legend of its architect

The luxurious sea-facing hotel has been linked to the legend surrounding its architect. The tale says that the architect made a very big blunder while working on the hotel and felt very much dejected about his mistake. His soul apparently haunts the halls and lobby of the old wing of the hotel. Night duty staff and guests have apparently reported seeing a ghostly figure in the hotel’s hallways.

Poonam Chambers

Watchmen have reported hearing whispers and rattling doors
The Worli building is surrounded by stories following two tragic incidents

Two major incidents have made Poonam Chambers in Worli infamous; one is a bomb blast in 1993, and the other is that of a building collapse. Some local tales say that souls of the dead haunt the place. It is said that the watchmen hear strange whisperings and rattling of doors at night. It is also stated that the management of the building restricted use of B wing stairs at night.

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