5 haunted places in Mumbai: Chilling stories behind the city's most talked-about hauntings

One of the infamous haunted places in Mumbai is Marve and Madh Island Road, known for the ghost bride story. As per the folklore of this place, a woman on her wedding day was murdered in a very barbaric manner. It is said that her body was dumped in the adjoining mangrove forests. After that, her spirit is seen to wander around this road, especially during the nighttime. She is supposed to be responsible for many accidents here. People are generally warned against stopping their cars here after the evening.