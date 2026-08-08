Why do some parts of West Bengal celebrate Independence Day on 18th August?

While India celebrates Independence Day on 15th August, the inhabitants of certain parts of West Bengal also commemorate 18th August due to an entirely different reason. The Indian national flag was hoisted on 18th August 1947 in parts of the Nadia and Malda districts due to a dispute over the boundaries, which led to certain areas becoming a part of East Pakistan in the first few days of partition.

How Independence Day became an 18th August observance

The partition of British India in 1947 led to the formation of India and Pakistan. The Boundary Commission was responsible for determining the border lines. The line was drawn by the British lawyer, Cyril Radcliffe.