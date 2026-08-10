Onam and the legend of King Mahabali: The story behind Kerala’s grand celebration

Think of a king who had a kingdom where there was no poverty, crime, deceit, or discrimination among the people. But he was then taken to the underworld upon offering his head to an angelic being. Such is the tale behind Onam, the famous festival of Kerala which occurs during Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam Calendar. The Onam Festival takes place over a period of 10 days from Atham to Thiruvonam.

The story of Onam and King Mahabali: From a golden reign to the underworld

As per the myth, Mahabali was the demon king who reigned in Kerala. Being a demon meant that he belonged to the clan of demons, but not that he was evil. He was known to be a just ruler who believed in equality and justice. In addition, he was a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, one of the main Hindu gods.