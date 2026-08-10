Onam and the legend of King Mahabali: The story behind Kerala’s grand celebration

Think of a king who had a kingdom where there was no poverty, crime, deceit, or discrimination among the people. But he was then taken to the underworld upon offering his head to an angelic being. Such is the tale behind Onam, the famous festival of Kerala which occurs during Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam Calendar. The Onam Festival takes place over a period of 10 days from Atham to Thiruvonam.
As per the myth, Mahabali was the demon king who reigned in Kerala. Being a demon meant that he belonged to the clan of demons, but not that he was evil. He was known to be a just ruler who believed in equality and justice. In addition, he was a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, one of the main Hindu gods.
During the reign of Mahabali, there was no sorrow, poverty, injustice, untruthfulness, or discrimination based on race or class in the kingdom. It was a time marked by prosperity and equality. The might of Mahabali ultimately covered the three worlds: Heaven, Earth, and Paathaalam.
However, the gods grew afraid of his increasing influence and sought the assistance of Vishnu. Vishnu didn’t want to start a war against Mahabali due to his dedication and goodness. He decided to take another course of action. Vishnu reincarnated himself as Vamana, a dwarf Brahmin, during the Ashvamedha yagna performed by Mahabali. This is a horse sacrifice related to powerful ancient kings. Mahabali offered Vamana anything he desired. Vamana desired only three steps of land.
Mahabali’s guru, Shukra, was aware of the trick and warned Mahabali. However, Mahabali agreed to the offer, not willing to break his promise of generosity. Then Vamana became very large. With one step, he covered Heaven and with the second step, Earth. He revealed his true identity and asked for a place for his third step.
Since there was no other place left for him to give away, Mahabali gave away his head. Vamana made the third step fall on his head, sending the king into the nether world. Pleased by the devotion and humility of King Mahabali, Lord Vishnu permitted him to come back to his people once a year. This is the time when the state celebrates its biggest festival, Onam.
According to the legend, the site where the third foot of Vamana landed was known as 'Trikalkkara,' which means “The Land of the Third Foot.” Trikkakara Temple of Kochi is the central place associated with this tradition. Situated between Edappally and Pookattu Padi, the ten-acre temple complex has two temples, one for Vamana and the other for Lord Shiva. The image of Mahabali has been placed in the Vamana Temple.
There is also a connection in the history of the place with the festival. As mentioned in the passage, it was customary for the feudal kings to meet at the temple annually during the time of Cheraman Perumal, the emperor of Kulasekharam. This 30-day festival celebrated the month of Chingam, with the last ten days for Onam.For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.
64 village chiefs along with 56 local kings attended the gathering. Since visiting Thrikkakara had become quite tough, the emperor was believed to have allowed such celebrations in all villages and localities. The legend of Mahabali is also commemorated in folk music, such as 'Maveli Nadu Vaneedum Kalam.'