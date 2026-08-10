Protests erupt over proper education and job facilities in Jharkhand

The youth of the country has woken up to see the vacuum in the field of education and job availabilities. Hence, they have come up with matters that need immediate attention so that there can be smooth transition in their careers. Some of the pointers they want scrutiny and attention for include examination process, paper leaks, irregularities in government recruitment examination, accountable recruitment system, punishment for those involved in irregularities, and CBI investigation in these irregularities. While there have been several rounds of talks between government officials and the protestors, no middle ground has been reached and the situation has escalated with protestors taking up hunger strike as well.

Why is the slogan summing up the situation?

The ‘no job, no marriage’ slogan is not just unique but also a summary of the entire situation. Just like when you throw a stone in the pool you see ripple waves taking effect, similarly with discrepancies in education and jobs, a toll inevitably takes over in an individual’s personal and marital life. However, this is just one among the many viral slogans which has hit the streets of Ranchi, Jharkhand, which has turned a very real problem into the basis of the protest. While one cannot forget that it is a protest, those seeing the slogans cannot not appreciate the wit and humour through which they are progressing each day and putting forward their stances.