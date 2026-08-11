Why is Onam celebrated for 10 Days? The meaning behind Atham to Thiruvonam

The Onam celebration builds over 10 days with Pookalams, family reunions, boat races, temple rituals, shopping and the grand Onam sadya
The Onam celebration in Kerala unfolds over 10 days, beginning with Atham and ending with Thiruvonam
Onam celebration 2026: 10 days of traditions, food and festivities from Atham to Thiruvonam

The Onam celebration in Kerala takes place for ten days from Atham to Thiruvonam. It is the time when the mythical King Mahabali arrives back home each year and also the time for the harvesting festival. Onam is celebrated with lots of enthusiasm by putting up carpets, wearing traditional dresses, visiting temples, organizing cultural activities, and enjoying a vegetarian meal.

Onam celebration: What happens across the 10 Days

Atham

Families visit temples and begin preparations to welcome King Mahabali
The festivities begin with the first Atham Pookalam, made with seasonal flowers

Atham begins the festivities. People take ritual baths, pay visits to temples, and create the first Atham Pookalam using season-specific flowers like Thumba and Mukkutti. The Athachamayam procession in Thrippunithura marks the start of the celebrations.

Chithira

Families also begin planning their Onasadya and festive shopping
A second layer of flowers makes the Pookalam brighter and more detailed

The second day is Chithira, and another set of flowers is added to the Pookalam. Some of the flowers used are Chethi and Sankhupushpam. The shopping list for Onasadya is started by the families.

Chodhi

More colourful flowers are added to the growing Pookalam
Onam shopping gathers pace as families buy Onakkodi, gifts and jewellery

Chodhi marks the third day of the Onam celebration. This is the day when people do some festive shopping. They purchase Onakkodi, gifts, and jewellery. Red Chethi and marigold add colour to Pookalam.

Vishakam

Markets grow busy as people complete their festive purchases
Families begin preparing pickles, pappadam and other dishes for the feast

Vishakam focuses on food preparations. Pickles, pappadam, and other food items are prepared well ahead of time by the family. There is also a rush at markets as everyone makes their purchases for the festival.

Anizham

Rowers move in perfect rhythm to Vanchipattu, celebrating teamwork and unity
Anizham brings the excitement of Vallam Kali and Kerala’s famous snake boats

Anizham is associated with Vallam Kali, popularly known as the boat races of Kerala. People row chundan vallams to the tunes of Vanchipattu, which signify discipline and perseverance.

Thirketa

Schools and communities also host cultural programmes and traditional performances
Families return home from near and far to celebrate Onam together

Family reunion and community are highlighted in Thriketa. Families come back from all other places, while the schools and communities organize cultural programs.

Moolam

Markets, community centres and homes grow increasingly busy with celebrations
Many temples begin serving Onam Sadya to devotees ahead of Thiruvonam

During Moolam, most of the temples start offering Onam Sadya to the devotees. This is the season when people gorge themselves on some of the tastiest foods. The markets stay bustling, while cultural events are held in community centres along with some traditional games.

Pooradam

The idols are placed in the Pookalam as homes are cleaned for the final celebrations
Clay Onathappan idols representing Lord Vamana and King Mahabali are prepared

Pooradam is of great religious importance. Families create idols of Poorada Uttigal or Onathappan made of clay, symbolising Lord Vamana and, in many cases, King Mahabali. These conical idols are offered worship within the Pookalam. The house is thoroughly cleaned.

Uthradam

Families decorate homes, prepare food and observe the traditional Onakazhcha offering
Known as First Onam, Uthradam brings the final preparations for Thiruvonam

Uthradam marks the last day of preparation. The homes are decorated, and the kitchens get active. According to the Onakazhcha tradition, the tenants, farmers, and craftsmen bring their new harvest and craftwork products to the Karanavar, who is the leader of the family.

Thiruvonam

Music, games, Kaikottikali, Pulikali and family gatherings complete the celebration
Thiruvonam brings the grandest Pookalam, new clothes and the traditional Onasadya feast

Thiruvonam is the last day of the Onam celebration. They wake up early, clean their house, put on a new Onakkodi dress, and pay a visit to the temple. The largest Pookalam design is made with Onathappan idols installed in the centre. Onam sadya is the most important part of the celebration, where people have a vegetarian meal consisting of more than 20 dishes served on a banana leaf.

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