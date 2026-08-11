Why is Onam celebrated for 10 Days? The meaning behind Atham to Thiruvonam

The Onam celebration in Kerala takes place for ten days from Atham to Thiruvonam. It is the time when the mythical King Mahabali arrives back home each year and also the time for the harvesting festival. Onam is celebrated with lots of enthusiasm by putting up carpets, wearing traditional dresses, visiting temples, organizing cultural activities, and enjoying a vegetarian meal.
Atham begins the festivities. People take ritual baths, pay visits to temples, and create the first Atham Pookalam using season-specific flowers like Thumba and Mukkutti. The Athachamayam procession in Thrippunithura marks the start of the celebrations.
The second day is Chithira, and another set of flowers is added to the Pookalam. Some of the flowers used are Chethi and Sankhupushpam. The shopping list for Onasadya is started by the families.
Chodhi marks the third day of the Onam celebration. This is the day when people do some festive shopping. They purchase Onakkodi, gifts, and jewellery. Red Chethi and marigold add colour to Pookalam.
Vishakam focuses on food preparations. Pickles, pappadam, and other food items are prepared well ahead of time by the family. There is also a rush at markets as everyone makes their purchases for the festival.
Anizham is associated with Vallam Kali, popularly known as the boat races of Kerala. People row chundan vallams to the tunes of Vanchipattu, which signify discipline and perseverance.
Family reunion and community are highlighted in Thriketa. Families come back from all other places, while the schools and communities organize cultural programs.
During Moolam, most of the temples start offering Onam Sadya to the devotees. This is the season when people gorge themselves on some of the tastiest foods. The markets stay bustling, while cultural events are held in community centres along with some traditional games.
Pooradam is of great religious importance. Families create idols of Poorada Uttigal or Onathappan made of clay, symbolising Lord Vamana and, in many cases, King Mahabali. These conical idols are offered worship within the Pookalam. The house is thoroughly cleaned.
Uthradam marks the last day of preparation. The homes are decorated, and the kitchens get active. According to the Onakazhcha tradition, the tenants, farmers, and craftsmen bring their new harvest and craftwork products to the Karanavar, who is the leader of the family.
Thiruvonam is the last day of the Onam celebration. They wake up early, clean their house, put on a new Onakkodi dress, and pay a visit to the temple. The largest Pookalam design is made with Onathappan idols installed in the centre. Onam sadya is the most important part of the celebration, where people have a vegetarian meal consisting of more than 20 dishes served on a banana leaf.
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