How are Korean photo booths becoming Delhi's new memory corners?

For a generation accustomed to taking hundreds of photographs on their phones, the appeal of a photograph that exists outside the camera roll seems almost nostalgic. Yet across Delhi, young people are stepping into compact, unmanned photo booths, picking props, striking poses and walking out with a strip of physical photographs in hand.

With K-pop rules taking over, what is the significance of Korean photo booths among the Delhi youth?

For Ritika, a second-year journalism student from Delhi, the attraction began with K-pop. A fan of Korean music since 2019, she first noticed the booths through their BTS- and Blackpink-themed frames. Her first experience came at Rang De Korea, an event in Saket in October 2025, where she tried one with her friends. “I was pretty impressed because I hadn’t seen photo booths like this before. They had different themes,” she says.

Since then, the booths have become part of her outings. Whenever she is at a Korean-culture event, she looks for one. Even on an ordinary day with friends, she suggests the booth over simply taking photographs on their phones. “It’s not just taking a picture. It’s also about living the moment,” she says, pointing to the props and themed frames as part of the experience.