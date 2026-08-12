India approves field trials of 2 billion polymer banknotes for ₹10 and ₹20 notes

Field trials for polymer banknotes in ₹10 and ₹20 denominations have been sanctioned by the government, according to information given to Parliament on Tuesday. These trials will involve issuance of 1 billion notes each of the two denominations, thereby increasing the total number of trials to 2 billion. RBI had forwarded the proposal to the government under Section 25 of the RBI Act, 1934, after it was recommended by the central board of the bank.

Polymer banknotes to be tested alongside existing paper notes

The polymer banknotes trials will mark the first step before processing regular issue. In case the field trials are successful, the RBI plans to issue the notes on a regular basis in these two denominations. However, the old notes in ₹10 and ₹20 denominations will not be withdrawn instantly. The RBI plans to issue polymer notes along with the existing paper banknotes.