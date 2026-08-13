Udmal in Nashik, Maharashtra is set to earn India’s first Dark Sky community status

In the small tribal town of Udmal in Nashik, Maharashtra, the night sky comes alive like a thousand diamonds scattered across a dark canvas. To preserve and celebrate this breathtaking celestial beauty, the village is set to become India’s first Dark Sky Community, cer­ti­fied by Dark­sky International, and reportedly the first of its kind in Maharashtra.

Udmal in Maharashtra: India’s next stargazing destination

The Udhamal Gram Sabha has passed a resolution under the Panchayats Act to protect the Udmal’s pristine night skies while promoting responsible outdoor lighting. The initiative aims to curb light pollution by encouraging safe, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly lighting practices. As per reports, the district administration has sanctioned an amount of INR 42.1 lakhs for the project which would also help develop the state’s astro tourism.

The main aim of this project is to reduce light pollution, promote astronomy tourism and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for the local tribal community.