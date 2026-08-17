Emergency fund or SIP: Which should you start first?

It's the question that trips up almost everyone the moment their first real paycheck lands: do you rush to start a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and get your money working in the market, or do you play it safe and stash away an emergency fund first? The honest answer is “it depends” — but that's not much, so let's unpack what it depends on.
Money you might need on short notice has no business sitting in the stock market. An emergency fund exists to catch you when life throws a curveball. A sudden job loss, a medical bill, a broken laptop that's also your only source of income. Without that cushion, an unplanned expense often gets paid for with a credit card or a personal loan, both of which come at a far steeper cost than whatever interest you’d have earned by investing sooner.
Investors who have a buffer tend to stay invested through market downturns, because they aren't forced to sell at a loss to cover an emergency. Ironically, having cash sitting ‘idle’ in a savings account or liquid fund is often what protects your long-term investments from being disturbed.
On the other hand, delaying investments has its own cost: time. SIPs work best when compounding has years to do its job, so every month spent purely building a cash cushion is a month of potential growth left on the table. There's also a behavioural argument — starting small and early builds the habit of investing before life gets more expensive with EMIs, dependents, or a mortgage.
Many younger earners, especially those with stable jobs and few dependents, find that a token SIP started alongside their emergency fund keeps them from procrastinating on investing altogether. Money set aside ‘later’ has a habit of never actually getting set aside.
Clear high-interest debt first. Credit card balances or personal loans typically cost more in interest than any investment is likely to earn — this beats both an emergency fund and a SIP.
Get basic health insurance. A single hospitalisation without cover can wipe out an emergency fund instantly, so this often comes before either goal.
Build a starter emergency fund — commonly one to three months of essential expenses — parked somewhere safe and easily accessible, like a savings account or liquid fund.
Run both in parallel. Once that starter cushion exists, continue growing it toward a fuller three-to-six-month buffer while simultaneously starting a small SIP.
Job and income stability — the less predictable your income, the more weight should go toward the emergency fund before investing aggressively.
Dependents — supporting a family raises the bar for how much of a buffer you need.
Existing savings — if you already have some cash set aside, you're in a better position to start investing sooner rather than later.
This article is intended for general information and does not constitute personalised financial advice. Readers should consider consulting a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.