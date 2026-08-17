Emergency fund or SIP: Which should you start first?

It's the question that trips up almost everyone the moment their first real paycheck lands: do you rush to start a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and get your money working in the market, or do you play it safe and stash away an emergency fund first? The honest answer is “it depends” — but that's not much, so let's unpack what it depends on.

The case for emergency fund first

Money you might need on short notice has no business sitting in the stock market. An emergency fund exists to catch you when life throws a curveball. A sudden job loss, a medical bill, a broken laptop that's also your only source of income. Without that cushion, an unplanned expense often gets paid for with a credit card or a personal loan, both of which come at a far steeper cost than whatever interest you’d have earned by investing sooner.