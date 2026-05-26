No savings? Did you make these 11 financial mistakes in your 20s?

Here are 11 basic steps that you can take in your 20s to lead a comfortable life, free of financial worries.

Having high fixed costs: If you relocate for your work or decide to live separately, then consider living with the basic infrastructure, in a modest space, which demands a modest rent. If you lock yourself very early in life with high fixed costs, it might be very difficult to save up later.

No emergency fund: emergencies don’t give advance letters and drop in. they can include job loss, medical issues, family emergency or technical/infrastructural defects, which may develop at any point of time. Thus, always keep some savings from your monthly salary to handle such scenarios.

Carrying a credit card: Many people jump in the opportunity of owning a credit card without realizing that they will have to pay back the money with interest. Credit card loans may keep piling up and give you sleepless nights. Thus, many youngsters today prefer not to keep a credit card and ask only for a debit card. However, having a credit card sometimes offers you discount benefits while travelling or in the bank's services itself. So, one can always collect it and use it for financial benefits rather than financial mistakes.

Letting your money vanish: Many times you purchase subscriptions which auto-renew in nature. Sometimes, you make the purchase and then forget. And once your salary comes, you see how fast it starts depleting because all these bills have to be paid off. And this, apart from your heavy fixed expenses, food, water and other needs. Thus, keep a journal – digital or physical- to measure the amount of money spent each month. Check the services you don’t need. Cancel all auto-renewable services. This helps in saving a lot of money.