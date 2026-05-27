Planning an investment? Avoid these 5 common mistakes

Not researching: The worst mistake you can do before investing is not doing enough research about the portfolio you want to invest in. If you do plan to start investing, then do not hurry. Wait a while to understand the financial game, before discussing it with your guide and investing. Moreover, do not just invest and forget about it. Keep following up and have a good idea of the financial condition of the portfolio you have invested in. Investments need you to stay in touch with the process and keep updating yourself with recent developments.

Displaying lack of patience: For a good growth in your financial investments you have to display patience. One cannot have immense growth overnight, unless there’s a miracle. Hence, the best path is to approach it in a slow and steady way and wait it out till you think it is best to buy more stocks or sell what you already have.

Not having a plan: Before you start your investing journey, have clear ideas of why you want to invest. What do you want your ultimate investment goal to be? Keep emotions out of the plan and consider personal risks before actually taking the step towards investing. Also, measure how much an investment or selling of stocks might benefit you before moving on that path.