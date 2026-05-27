Planning an investment? Avoid these 5 common mistakes

Investing not just strengthens your financial prospective but also carves a path for your long term financial contentment. However, it needs proper guidance, planning and monitoring throughout. One cannot jump into investments with no research and aide in the first go. Here are five common mistakes that first time investors make and how to avoid them.
The first few times you start investing, you might feel as if you are in a maze. But once you get a hang of it, you stop making mistakes and become a pro. Here’s what you need to know before investing.
Not researching: The worst mistake you can do before investing is not doing enough research about the portfolio you want to invest in. If you do plan to start investing, then do not hurry. Wait a while to understand the financial game, before discussing it with your guide and investing. Moreover, do not just invest and forget about it. Keep following up and have a good idea of the financial condition of the portfolio you have invested in. Investments need you to stay in touch with the process and keep updating yourself with recent developments.
Displaying lack of patience: For a good growth in your financial investments you have to display patience. One cannot have immense growth overnight, unless there’s a miracle. Hence, the best path is to approach it in a slow and steady way and wait it out till you think it is best to buy more stocks or sell what you already have.
Not having a plan: Before you start your investing journey, have clear ideas of why you want to invest. What do you want your ultimate investment goal to be? Keep emotions out of the plan and consider personal risks before actually taking the step towards investing. Also, measure how much an investment or selling of stocks might benefit you before moving on that path.
Investing in same / similar portfolios: On your investment journey, always make space to widen your portfolio. The diverse kinds of company stocks you have, the better it is for you. On face value it might seem easier to maintain stocks of a single background, but if the market crashes in that niche that would be your worst nightmare. Hence, always pick two or three niches to invest in and broaden your portfolio.
Investing before you are ready: If you want to start your investment journey, consider your in flow of money and then keep aside a fund for investment. Remember, investments cannot be a success in the very first go, always. So, prepare to lose some money in the beginning. For those days, always have a backup plan and funds ready. Once you get a hang of the process and start taking the right moves, things might look better. However, the market is a very dicey game and nothing is concrete here. So, you need to be very tight skinned, patient and have the ability to accept and sustain yourself in worst conditions, if you plan to begin your investment journey.