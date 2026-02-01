Kolkata Book Fair 2026: Looking for the artisanal stationery and jewellery stalls? Here's how to find them

This year, many couldn't find some great stalls on handmade products, like jewellery, notebooks, files, and other non-book paraphernalia. One homegrown brand, আদরে আখরে or Adore Aakhore, sells a variety of products like earrings, notebooks, bookmarks, rings, etc. The founder of the brand, Shalini Ghosh, is a government artisan card holder. One can find them stationed opposite gate number 5. The brand wasn't allowed to set up shop inside, hence the location.

Every year, heading to the International Kolkata Book Fair comprises buying a few books, eating fish fry, and leaving after taking selfies. But instead, we overhear strangers debating politics, pause at a folk performance, get distracted by posters and pamphlets, and lose track of time entirely. Of course, the books matter but so does everything orbiting them, including the noise, the conversations and the accidental discoveries.