Kolkata Book Fair 2026: Looking for the artisanal stationery and jewellery stalls? Here's how to find them
The International Kolkata Book Fair is one of the most awaited events for all Kolkatans. It is the most significant and largest non-trade book fair that takes place in the city. In 2026, the 49th edition is happening till Feb 3.
While books remain the centrepiece, the craft and lifestyle stalls that shape how visitors move through the Kolkata Book Fair
Thousands of authors, poets, readers, book lovers and hoarders await the Book Fair every year. And apart from the numerous stalls on books and food, there are also stalls on handmade notebooks, diaries, collectibles.
At Boi Mela, you would find a variety of stalls. It's almost like a whole cultural bazaar and not a singular topic flea market. Visiting the food stalls are an unavoidable part of attending Boi Mela every year. Expect standard mela snacks and quick bites to keep you going through the maze of tents and aisles. They are not of gourmet restaurant quality, but it’s part of the experience.
This year, many couldn't find some great stalls on handmade products, like jewellery, notebooks, files, and other non-book paraphernalia. One homegrown brand, আদরে আখরে or Adore Aakhore, sells a variety of products like earrings, notebooks, bookmarks, rings, etc. The founder of the brand, Shalini Ghosh, is a government artisan card holder. One can find them stationed opposite gate number 5. The brand wasn't allowed to set up shop inside, hence the location.
Every year, heading to the International Kolkata Book Fair comprises buying a few books, eating fish fry, and leaving after taking selfies. But instead, we overhear strangers debating politics, pause at a folk performance, get distracted by posters and pamphlets, and lose track of time entirely. Of course, the books matter but so does everything orbiting them, including the noise, the conversations and the accidental discoveries.
