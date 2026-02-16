Kolkata's viral Rolls-Royce Holi: Date, timing, origin and Rudyard Kipling's car!

If Holi is the festival where India lets its hair down, Kolkata does it in its own peculiar way, something you won’t believe until you see it.

Holi is known as Dol or Doljatra in West Bengal and marks the arrival of spring. The famous Rolls-Royce Holi of Kolkata feels straight out of a magical realist novel. A century-old British car, a 1921 Rolls-Royce, was acquired in 1927 by the Bagla family becomes a mobile shrine for Radha and Krishna.

Legend has it that the vintage Rolls-Royce which is paraded every year in Kolkata, once belonged to the famous authour Rudyard Kipling who sold it to Kumar Ganga Dhar Bagla in 1927. Since then, the car acts as a sort of a moving shrine the idols of Radha and Krishna during the Holi procession

The history of Kolkata’s Rolls-Royce Holi procession

The Baglas are a prominent business family of the Burrabazar area and long-time patrons of the Satyanarayan Ji Temple. Instead of treating the automobile as a symbol of wealth, the family dedicated it to religious use. Over time, it became the ceremonial vehicle for the annual Dol procession.