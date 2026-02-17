What breaks a fast during Ramadan? Common Ramadan doubts answered

What does not break the fast, despite popular panic

Accidentally eating or drinking out of forgetfulness does not break the fast. Stop immediately when you remember. The tradition treats it as unintentional and forgiven.

Brushing your teeth is allowed, provided nothing is swallowed. The foam paranoia is cultural, not theological. Many prefer a miswak simply to avoid the risk.

Swallowing your own saliva does not break the fast.

Showering, swimming, or getting caught in the rain is fine as long as water isn’t swallowed.

Perfume, deodorant, and cooking smells do not break the fast.

Eye drops, ear drops, injections for medication, vaccines, blood tests, and small amounts of blood drawn generally do not break the fast because they are not nutritional.

The grey areas people argue about every year

You can use a lip balm or lipstick as long as you don’t ingest it.

Nose drops are treated cautiously because the nasal passage connects to the throat.

Asthma inhalers are a topic of debate, but many contemporary scholars allow them when medically necessary.

Large blood donation is mostly discouraged during fasting hours because it can cause weakness.