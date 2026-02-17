What breaks a fast during Ramadan? Common Ramadan doubts answered

Every Ramadan, these quintessential questions start doing the rounds. Can you brush your teeth? Does perfume count? What if you accidentally swallow water in the shower? In between family WhatsApp forwards and well-meaning advice from random people, keeping a roza begins to feel more like an exam.
Ramadan fasting runs on the simple principle that intentionally consuming something which nourishes or stimulates the body between dawn (Fajr) and sunset (Maghrib) breaks the fast. Most confusion comes from stretching that rule into places it was never meant to go.
Eating or drinking deliberately, even in small amounts, breaks the fast. That includes water, tea, a vitamin tablet, chewing gum, paan, or the classic ‘just one sip’ mistake.
Smoking and vaping break the fast. Inhaling nicotine or any substance for effect counts as intake.
Sexual relations that lead to ejaculation invalidate the fast. Menstruation or postnatal bleeding also ends the fast for that day.
Intentional vomiting breaks the fast, but if it happens involuntarily, you are safe. Intravenous drips that provide nutrition or hydration break the fast because you are intentionally providing nutrition to your body.
Accidentally eating or drinking out of forgetfulness does not break the fast. Stop immediately when you remember. The tradition treats it as unintentional and forgiven.
Brushing your teeth is allowed, provided nothing is swallowed. The foam paranoia is cultural, not theological. Many prefer a miswak simply to avoid the risk.
Swallowing your own saliva does not break the fast.
Showering, swimming, or getting caught in the rain is fine as long as water isn’t swallowed.
Perfume, deodorant, and cooking smells do not break the fast.
Eye drops, ear drops, injections for medication, vaccines, blood tests, and small amounts of blood drawn generally do not break the fast because they are not nutritional.
You can use a lip balm or lipstick as long as you don’t ingest it.
Nose drops are treated cautiously because the nasal passage connects to the throat.
Asthma inhalers are a topic of debate, but many contemporary scholars allow them when medically necessary.
Large blood donation is mostly discouraged during fasting hours because it can cause weakness.
