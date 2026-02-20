What is Umrah that is considered auspicious during Ramadan?

The Islamic calendar's ninth month is Ramadan; a widely believed and understood religious observance that entails fasting or roza from dawn until sunset. There are also many who choose to embark on a journey to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during this time so that they may fulfil their obligation to complete Umrah. The voluntary pilgrimage is seen by Muslims to be of great significance.
Umrah is a Sunnah practice of the Prophet Muhammad. The significance of Umrah greatly increases during Ramadan. The performance of this pilgrimage occurs in the city of Mecca and at Masjid Al-Haram which is deemed to be the holiest building in all of Islam. Inside the mosque is located the Kaaba, or Al-Kaaba, which is a square and cubical structure made of black stone.
For Ihram, men will wear two pieces of unadorned, simple white cloth while women will dress modestly and avoid bright colours.
In Tawaf, people go around the Kaaba seven times in a clockwise direction to signify unity with Allah.
For Sa’i pilgrims walk or run seven times between the two hills of Safa and Marwah.
In Halq men shave their head or and women cut off a small amount from their hair.
Umrah's origin can be traced all the way back to the period of 628-629 CE, when Prophet Muhammad dreamt of performing Tawaf and Umra. He and his followers tried to journey to Mecca. But the Quraysh tribe halted their progress and forced them to go no further than Hudaybiyyah. After several months, a peace treaty was signed between the Muslims from Medina and the Quraysh from Mecca that established a ten-year peace treaty between the two groups. This treaty allowed for an annual opportunity to visit the Kaaba for three days . In 6 AH, Prophet Muhammad and his companions performed the first Umrah.