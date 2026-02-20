What is Umrah that is considered auspicious during Ramadan?

The Islamic calendar's ninth month is Ramadan; a widely believed and understood religious observance that entails fasting or roza from dawn until sunset. There are also many who choose to embark on a journey to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during this time so that they may fulfil their obligation to complete Umrah. The voluntary pilgrimage is seen by Muslims to be of great significance.

What is Umrah?

Umrah is a Sunnah practice of the Prophet Muhammad. The significance of Umrah greatly increases during Ramadan. The performance of this pilgrimage occurs in the city of Mecca and at Masjid Al-Haram which is deemed to be the holiest building in all of Islam. Inside the mosque is located the Kaaba, or Al-Kaaba, which is a square and cubical structure made of black stone.