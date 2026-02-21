Why is Punch, the baby monkey, going viral?

We have all come across the viral monkey whose adorable hug with a stuffed toy is making our hearts ache in union. The sheer feeling of loneliness though being right in the middle of a crowd is what Punch, the orphaned monkey has been the advocate of these days.

Punch and the stuffed toy: A silent story of loneliness and healing

Born in Ichikawa City zoo, Japan, lives this orphaned monkey named Punch who has gotten viral for his adorable heart-aching actions. Several videos have surfaced the internet where he is seen hugging a bright orange orangutan looking as if he is being healed by the stuffed toy.

The monkey surely has some past traumas as he was abandoned by his mother right after birth. There were no gentle arms to cradle him and no heartbeat to calm his fears. When he wanted to make friends with other baby monkeys, he would be shooed off. During one such incident when he approached a baby monkey in order to play with him, the mother chased him away, leaving him alone in the corner. Somedays he was attacked by adult monkeys as well when he would try and get into the pack.