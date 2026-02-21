Why is Punch, the baby monkey, going viral?

We have all come across the viral monkey whose adorable hug with a stuffed toy is making our hearts ache in union. The sheer feeling of loneliness though being right in the middle of a crowd is what Punch, the orphaned monkey has been the advocate of these days.
Born in Ichikawa City zoo, Japan, lives this orphaned monkey named Punch who has gotten viral for his adorable heart-aching actions. Several videos have surfaced the internet where he is seen hugging a bright orange orangutan looking as if he is being healed by the stuffed toy.
The monkey surely has some past traumas as he was abandoned by his mother right after birth. There were no gentle arms to cradle him and no heartbeat to calm his fears. When he wanted to make friends with other baby monkeys, he would be shooed off. During one such incident when he approached a baby monkey in order to play with him, the mother chased him away, leaving him alone in the corner. Somedays he was attacked by adult monkeys as well when he would try and get into the pack.
Zookeepers noticed the separational trauma and loneliness of Punch and gifted him the stuffed toy. Now wherever he goes he carries it with him proving that even animals need a soothing hug.
The zookeepers appreciated the baby’s resilience towards survival. While speaking to a publication, they said, “While Punch is scolded, he shows resilience and mental strength”.
Punch is, at heart, an extroverted little soul who craves connection. There have been videos of him not just trying to bond with the other monkeys but also with the caretakers. Punch has his favourite human too. Whenever that person would come to feed the monkeys, he would jump and latch onto him, showing how care goes a long way!
According to reports, the zoo has experienced a massive influx in tourists just to see Punch. People across social media started commenting in support of the monkey. One such comment that stood out was, “PUNCH is uniting the world”.
So, with this let’s ask ourselves when loneliness creeps in, can we make our own little worlds gentle enough to hold us, so that even in solitude, we do not feel alone?