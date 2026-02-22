Darlings Day Out 2026 announced at Chennai launch

Country Club Hospitality and Holidays turned the spotlight on Darlings Day Out 2026 at a press conference in Chennai, outlining plans for what it described as a large scale, pan India celebration across its properties.

A new celebration format introduced for 2026

The announcement was made in the presence of Chairman and Managing Director Y. Rajeev Reddy, along with senior representatives and invited guests. Attendees gathered to hear details of the upcoming event, which is expected to bring together members from different cities for a coordinated celebration next year.

According to organisers, Darlings Day Out 2026 will feature fashion segments, live music and interactive entertainment formats, with a notable emphasis on member participation. One of the highlights shared during the session was the opportunity for members to walk the ramp, adding a personal dimension to the programme.

The event is planned across multiple Country Club properties, positioning it as a simultaneous celebration rather than a single venue gathering. Conversations at the venue centred on how such formats are evolving within hospitality networks, where leisure experiences are increasingly community driven.

The Chennai launch also briefly referenced the newly introduced international membership initiatives, though the primary focus of the afternoon remained the scale and format of the 2026 celebration.