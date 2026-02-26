Holika Dahan 2026: March 2 or March 3? Date, time, shubh muhurat and the impact of Bhadra and lunar eclipse

The countdown to Holi is on, but the 2026 calendar has presented a bit of a celestial conundrum. While the vibrant celebrations of Badi Holi are confirmed for March 4, the timing for Holika Dahan is uncertain this year. This sacred bonfire traditionally takes place right before Holi but this year, devotees caught between two dates, March 2 and March 3 amid the conflict of the Bhadra period and a scheduled lunar eclipse.
The primary confusion stems from the alignment of the Purnima Tithi (full moon) with the Bhadra period. On March 2, the full moon coincides perfectly with the evening Pradosh Kaal, which is usually the ideal time for Holika Dahan.
However, this window is heavily overshadowed by the 'inauspicious' Bhadra, a timing strictly prohibited by Hindu scriptures due to its negative energy. While some argue that scriptural exceptions allow the bonfire to be lit during specific phases of Bhadra, many believe it is more appropriate to wait for a time that is entirely pure and free from this influence.
The Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) further complicates things, as it is set to occur on March 3 from 3:20 pm to 6:47 pm. Experts say this ia a 'Grahastodaya' eclipse, where the moon rises while already in its eclipsed state and it will mainly be visible in the northeastern regions of India.
For the rest of the country, the Sutak period (the time of restriction) will not be applicable. Since the eclipse concludes by early evening and the Bhadra period will have passed, the evening of March 3 provides a clear, albeit unconventional, window for the bonfire.
So, when will Holika Dahan take place?
It's likely the Holika celebrations will be marked on March 3 by most. Even though the Full Moon is present at sunrise and the Pradosh period lacks a wide Full Moon that evening, the absence of Bhadra makes it the safer choice scripturally.
By lighting the bonfire after the eclipse ends at 6:47 pm, devotees can make sure the ritual is performed with the highest spiritual integrity, and set the tone for the celebrations of Holi the following morning.