Holika Dahan 2026: March 2 or March 3? Date, time, shubh muhurat and the impact of Bhadra and lunar eclipse

The countdown to Holi is on, but the 2026 calendar has presented a bit of a celestial conundrum. While the vibrant celebrations of Badi Holi are confirmed for March 4, the timing for Holika Dahan is uncertain this year. This sacred bonfire traditionally takes place right before Holi but this year, devotees caught between two dates, March 2 and March 3 amid the conflict of the Bhadra period and a scheduled lunar eclipse.

Why 'bhadra 'kaal and a lunar eclipse are shifting Holika Dahan to March 3

The primary confusion stems from the alignment of the Purnima Tithi (full moon) with the Bhadra period. On March 2, the full moon coincides perfectly with the evening Pradosh Kaal, which is usually the ideal time for Holika Dahan.

However, this window is heavily overshadowed by the 'inauspicious' Bhadra, a timing strictly prohibited by Hindu scriptures due to its negative energy. While some argue that scriptural exceptions allow the bonfire to be lit during specific phases of Bhadra, many believe it is more appropriate to wait for a time that is entirely pure and free from this influence.