The 38th edition of The Devi Awards unfurled in Kochi amid much celebration

Speaking at the awards, Suresh Gopi said, “as we gather here today, we are not merely acknowledging achievements, we are saluting living embodiments of that shakti — women whose determination and courage have created a meaningful impact on society.”

The fabulous list of winners was nothing short of inspiring. Dancer Kapila Venu; scientist A Seema; startup founder and entrepreneur Reshma Suresh; social worker P Bhanumathi; animal conservationist Sosamma Iype; scholar Litty Chacko; heavy vehicle driver Radhamani Amma; educator Nalini Chandran; singer Abhaya Hiranmayi; visual artist PS Jalaja; and dancer and actor Paris Laxmi.