The 38th edition of The Devi Awards unfurled in Kochi amid much celebration

Last Saturday, a constellation of stars converged at Kochi for the 38th edition of The Devi Awards at Taj Vivanta on Marine Drive. Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, who was the chief guest, presented the awards to 11 devis from diverse fields — from education to entrepreneurship. He was joined by Kerala Government’s envoy in Delhi, Prof. KV Thomas, TNIE CEO Lakshmi Menon and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla.
Speaking at the awards, Suresh Gopi said, “as we gather here today, we are not merely acknowledging achievements, we are saluting living embodiments of that shakti — women whose determination and courage have created a meaningful impact on society.”
The fabulous list of winners was nothing short of inspiring. Dancer Kapila Venu; scientist A Seema; startup founder and entrepreneur Reshma Suresh; social worker P Bhanumathi; animal conservationist Sosamma Iype; scholar Litty Chacko; heavy vehicle driver Radhamani Amma; educator Nalini Chandran; singer Abhaya Hiranmayi; visual artist PS Jalaja; and dancer and actor Paris Laxmi.
“TOCCO is a tech-enabled platform. The idea came into being when I moved to Mumbai from Kochi and missed home food. I wanted to bring a change in the eating habits of the urban population and also engage people in their post-retirement age who loved cooking. I am honoured and humbled to be one of the devis for this year. I see there are many devis from different age groups and walks of life. It is great to be among women who have made an impact in their respective disciplines.”
“From being a playback singer, I am now enjoying performing live. My voice is distinct, with a retro touch. I enjoy singing all genres of music; each has its own high. To me, everything is music, even when I’m riding an auto — there is music in it. Being a devi this year brings me responsibility along with happiness.”
“I think art is integral to human life in various forms. What drives me to do my work is the process of creating something and sharing it with the world. Being a part of a community that transports people to a world beyond their mundane life is something that I really enjoy. This award is even more meaningful because ‘devi’ as a concept is very close to my koodiyattam practice. My work using devi mahatmyam and devi bhagavatham is an important part of my repertoire.”
“We created a vest that is embedded with thermal sensors, which maps the breast skin’s temperature. It detects the abnormality based on thermal signatures. A total of five companies are now selling this vest — making it more accessible to women. It is an absolute privilege to be selected as a devi. The transparent selection process is commendable.”
“Having grown up in a house with three autistic brothers, I have seen the issues that surround them up close. People with disabilities related to speech or hearing are at least aware of what their rights are; those with mental challenges remain unaware. This inspired me to start the Association for Mentally Handicapped Adults. I am grateful for being selected as one of the devis, this year. Works by women need to be recognised like this; it gives us the strength to continue.”
“I accept this award with immense gratitude and at the same time, I feel proud. To be able to recognise women from different walks of life is an important process in today’s world. Women across the world still live like 2nd class citizens. Even in a democracy like India, women are facing a lot of abuse and anti-women sentiments. In this scenario, such a recognition is special. My art and research are also related to the current sufferings of humans; this is what moves me as an artist.”
“My husband was my driving force — and after him, my children encouraged me in this field. I faced a lot of criticism and became a topic of ridicule, but I was not bothered by it and stayed true to my aim. I believe that if there is something that you want to do in life — then we should just do it. ‘Devi’ to me lies in our actions, the ‘good’ actions that we do in life, without harming others.
“I was born in a family of artistes. I started my training in France and used to travel to India with my parents as they love Indian culture. This is when I started learning bharatanatyam. To me, a devi is someone who inspires you in real life, is your strength and makes you want to achieve more in life. My mother is my biggest inspiration; she is strong and inspires me. It might sound cliché but it is true. A message that I would like to give young girls is to just do what makes you happy and content and we have limited time in this life, so just concentrate on your goals.”
“I grew up in a village where we had many animals. Even at home — we had cattle and goats; we were also engaged in a lot of agricultural activities and animal husbandry. I got all this exposure even before I became a veterinarian. This, and the confidence my parents instilled in me, was the base of my inspiration. My message for women today is that they should always feel confident and that they are in no way inferior to men.”
“I feel very proud to be selected as one of the devis. It is special because I am receiving this recognition in the name of someone I have been searching for and am now researching, Sangamagrama Madhava. To be known in his name is an absolute honour. The devi I look up to in my own life is genderless; it is a power that lies within me and helps me move forward in life.”
“Obstacles are a part of life; they make us think further. My advice to children is always to pray, no matter your religion; to be able to do your best, whenever you face a problem. I am really happy to have been selected for this award. At the age of 89, winning an award was not in my imagination. I want to tell every woman to be proud of themselves. Don’t ever have any complexes about being weak; in fact, if you want to have a complex, let it be about being superior.”