Debojyoti Mishra gives a new dimension to many historical monuments through his light and sound initiatives

Khajuraho: A Symphonic Journey

Khajuraho was not merely a project; it was a monumental symphony that brought history to life. This journey was made possible under the creative direction of Himaanshu Sabrewal, the driving force behind Tri-Colour, who envisioned and led groundbreaking light and sound projects across India. His unwavering passion and leadership inspired me to compose a score that captured the timeless sensuality and spirituality of Khajuraho.

The music featured a hundred-piece string orchestra accompanied by a grand live choir, creating a breathtaking auditory experience. Indian instruments such as the tabla, sitar, and shehnai seamlessly blended with the orchestra, while the rhythmic energy of Indian percussion added depth to the narrative. This composition was a profound exploration of art, devotion, and heritage, leaving an indelible mark on my creative journey.

Agra Fort: The Eternal Echo

Following Khajuraho, he embarked on the Agra Fort project, another masterwork under the creative direction of Himaanshu Sabrewal. The soundscape for Agra Fort needed to resonate with its grandeur and legacy, and Debojyoti envisioned a blend of regional authenticity and universal appeal.

A diverse ensemble brought this vision to life. The bansuri, dholak, and sarangi intertwined with Western strings, creating a harmonious dialogue between Mughal heritage and classical elegance. Regional vocal harmonies further enriched the narrative, making it an immersive experience that celebrated the fort’s enduring legacy.

Victoria Memorial: The Turning Point

A significant turning point came with the Victoria Memorial project, spearheaded by Himaanshu Sabrewal and Tri-Colour. Introduced to this project by Jayanta Sengupta, then-Director of Victoria Memorial, I had the opportunity to explore new dimensions in sound design. This project marked my formal entry into the world of light and sound, setting the stage for future milestones.