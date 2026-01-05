Betty Boop, Nancy Drew and Blondie enter the public domain; here's what it means

Every January, the public domain quietly expands, like a thrift store rack nobody checks until something fabulous falls out. And in 2026, the finds are particularly good. Betty Boop, Blondie and Nancy Drew have sashayed in. Thanks to the 95-year copyright rule in the US, works first published in 1930 are now fair game. Which means the original versions of these characters belong to everyone.

Who exactly entered the public domain in 2026?

Betty Boop is the headline grabber. The Betty entering the public domain is the early, slightly feral one from Dizzy Dishes. You can screen those early shorts, remix them, animate over them, project them on a nightclub wall, whatever. What you can’t do is pretend you own the ultra-polished, eyelash-heavy Betty. Betty Boop has been merchandised to death and embalmed in nostalgia.