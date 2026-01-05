What are the signs for a well-cared for cats? Viral video has pointers

Cats are easily some of the cutest little creatures on the planet. Yes, even if you’re not on Team Cat, you have to agree on that! They’re soft, adorable, and extremely huggable. What’s not to love? But while these self-grooming divas spend most of their time cleaning themselves, they still need your love and care too. So how do you know if you’re doing a good job as a cat parent?
Being a cat parent can be a challenging role. The cleaning, the training and above all making sure all their needs are met. So, here are some of the signs to check out if you have been doing a great job when your baby is a meowing blob.
If your cat is running around the house like a zombie in the middle of the night, then as irritated you might just be, it’s actually a good sign. It shows that they feel safe in the dark and that the surrounding of your house has earned their trust.
These feline babies may groom themselves to perfection, but what looks clean to us isn’t always truly fresh. So here’s your checklist: a smooth, healthy coat, clear ears, no tear stains, and most importantly, those cute pink, clean gums. If your kitty checks all these boxes, go ahead and give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back. You’re doing an amazing job!
Cats can be masters of laziness. If your furball is crashing anywhere be it on a scrap of paper, your chair, or even a random dustbin, it means you’ve pampered them just right and they feel the safest in your home.
Lastly comes the annoying part. If they crawl onto your bed when you are dead asleep, don’t scold them, they’re just looking for some affection. The more clingy they are, the more loved and secure they feel towards you. So instead of shooing them away, enjoy the moment, it won’t last forever!
