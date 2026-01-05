What are the signs for a well-cared for cats? Viral video has pointers

Cats are easily some of the cutest little creatures on the planet. Yes, even if you’re not on Team Cat, you have to agree on that! They’re soft, adorable, and extremely huggable. What’s not to love? But while these self-grooming divas spend most of their time cleaning themselves, they still need your love and care too. So how do you know if you’re doing a good job as a cat parent?

Purr-fect parenting: How to tell you’re spoiling your cat just right?

Being a cat parent can be a challenging role. The cleaning, the training and above all making sure all their needs are met. So, here are some of the signs to check out if you have been doing a great job when your baby is a meowing blob.

If your cat is running around the house like a zombie in the middle of the night, then as irritated you might just be, it’s actually a good sign. It shows that they feel safe in the dark and that the surrounding of your house has earned their trust.