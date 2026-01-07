Doraemon leaves Indonesian TV after 35 years; here's how fans react

For 35 years, Doraemon lived on Indonesian television. He was the blue, round constant of Sunday mornings, post-homework afternoons, and that oddly specific hour when kids negotiated “just one more episode” with parents who secretly wanted to watch it too. And then, unceremoniously, he vanished.

Doraemon stopped showing up on RCTI, the channel that had hosted the robotic cat from the future since the late 1980s. Indonesians noticed immediately.

Indonesian TV channel RCTI drops Doraemon after decades, viewers react online

Social media filled up with disbelief, nostalgia, and the kind of emotional overreaction usually reserved for football losses and breakups. “This raised me,” people said — and they weren’t being dramatic. Doraemon wasn’t niche fandom content; he was multigenerational. Parents who once watched Nobita mess up his life were now watching their kids do the same, just minus the futuristic gadgets.