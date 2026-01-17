What is Choppleganger? The brutal meaning behind social media's latest GenZ term

For example, where a social media user calls someone Shah Rukh Khan's Choppelganger, they are considering the person as a less attractive version of the actor. This combines a number of different words to create a root understanding of social media slang to grasp the full meaning of the derogatory message.

Like all other internet slang terms, it would be highly improbable to trace its origin before it becomes outdated and falls out of fashion. But the earliest available record of its usage has to do with a video that contained a look-alike for rapper Kendrick Lamar. The original commentator said: "My dyslexic a** read this as 'choppelganger' and I think I just made a word for someone who looks like u but very slightly and subtly worse."

This trend went viral on the internet with one user saying, "Everyone has a choppelganger it’s like someone who almost looks like you but chopped." Another internet user said, "Or maybe you’re someone’s choppelganger idk. Food for thought."