What is the Smart Algal Liquid Tree? Inside India’s new air purification technology at a coalfield

But the more interesting story may be about where it has ended up first — not a shopping mall or a metro station, but a coal company's own coalfield. NCL is a contributor to it, as one of the country’s major coal producers. Its decision to host one of the first SALT installations is a means for an extraction-heavy company to clearly return something to the air it also takes so much from.

Senior CIMFR scientist Vetrivel Anguselvi, who leads the project, has been careful to frame SALT as a supplement rather than a substitute for actual trees, useful specifically in places where conventional greenery struggles to survive — dense, paved, industrial land being a prime example. A coalfield qualifies on all three counts.

Whether a 100-litre tank of algae meaningfully offsets the output of an active coal operation is a question the research team hasn’t yet had to answer publicly at scale. For now, the installation functions as much as a statement as a solution: proof, however small, that even heavy industry is willing to sit a science experiment next to its own machinery.

CIMFR says it’s in talks about commercial production, with an eye toward pricing units low enough for household or neighbourhood use, not just institutional clients like coal companies and mining research campuses. Air-purification technology has a long history of having big claims and a big price tag, then disappearing once early adopters (public institutions or state-linked companies) stop buying.