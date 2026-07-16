Exclusive: Shivika Goenka on modern Indian luxury, couture and the future of luxury fashion in India

The ever-graceful Shivika Goenka loves to be on the go, but in a meaningful way. Soon after embracing Kolkata following her marriage to RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) group vice-chairman Shashwat Goenka, she gifted the city a much-needed modern, well-equipped global school, RP Goenka International School (RPGIS). Also, being the Co-Chair of the CII Schools’ Forum, Shivika continues to shape the modern learning environments in India. But her achievements do not stop here. Much appreciated in the elite circles for her eclectic and elegant sartorial choices, Shivika has a keen eye for fashion. Shivika, the director of Luxury and Education at RPSG Group, leads the group’s foray into luxury fashion with elan and is one of the compelling fashion voices in India’s luxury space.

Ahead of India Couture Week, Shivika Goenka reflects on modern Indian luxury, global expansion and the importance of patient capital

Under her leadership, RPSG invested in the much-famed luxury designer label Falguni Shane Peacock, followed by the opening of Falguni Shane Peacock (FSP) flagship in Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza last year. Currently, the fashionista is mightily excited about FSP’s fashion showcase at the upcoming India Couture Week (an initiative of FDCI) on July 24 in Delhi.

Ahead of the show, Shivika, who possesses an admirable mix of patience, intuition, and clinical execution, takes out time to chat with Indulge about the structural shifts in the world of the Indian luxury market, the art of scaling a luxury maison without losing its soul, and why businesses should always be built around values and purpose to make them meaningfully impactful. Excerpts from the chat...