Exclusive: Shivika Goenka on modern Indian luxury, couture and the future of luxury fashion in India
The ever-graceful Shivika Goenka loves to be on the go, but in a meaningful way. Soon after embracing Kolkata following her marriage to RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) group vice-chairman Shashwat Goenka, she gifted the city a much-needed modern, well-equipped global school, RP Goenka International School (RPGIS). Also, being the Co-Chair of the CII Schools’ Forum, Shivika continues to shape the modern learning environments in India. But her achievements do not stop here. Much appreciated in the elite circles for her eclectic and elegant sartorial choices, Shivika has a keen eye for fashion. Shivika, the director of Luxury and Education at RPSG Group, leads the group’s foray into luxury fashion with elan and is one of the compelling fashion voices in India’s luxury space.
Ahead of India Couture Week, Shivika Goenka reflects on modern Indian luxury, global expansion and the importance of patient capital
Under her leadership, RPSG invested in the much-famed luxury designer label Falguni Shane Peacock, followed by the opening of Falguni Shane Peacock (FSP) flagship in Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza last year. Currently, the fashionista is mightily excited about FSP’s fashion showcase at the upcoming India Couture Week (an initiative of FDCI) on July 24 in Delhi.
Ahead of the show, Shivika, who possesses an admirable mix of patience, intuition, and clinical execution, takes out time to chat with Indulge about the structural shifts in the world of the Indian luxury market, the art of scaling a luxury maison without losing its soul, and why businesses should always be built around values and purpose to make them meaningfully impactful. Excerpts from the chat...
What core strengths or market signals made FSP the first choice for RPSG’s foray into the fashion world?
Three things stood out immediately—global recognition rooted in exceptional craftsmanship, a distinctive design language that is unmistakably their own, and Falguni and Shane’s remarkable ability to build lasting emotional connections with their clients. Over more than two decades, they have earned credibility through creativity, consistency, and authenticity. We saw an opportunity to complement that creative excellence with the institutional capabilities many independent luxury brands need to scale, including patient capital, retail expansion, governance, operational excellence, and global distribution, while protecting the very qualities that make the brand unique.
How do you navigate the fine line between scaling the brand globally and ensuring that Falguni and Shane’s iconic, uncompromising creative DNA remains intact?
By maintaining absolute clarity of roles. The creative leadership rests entirely with Falguni and Shane. The collections, the design language, the storytelling, and the brand vision remain theirs. We build the platform around that creativity, strengthening retail, expanding distribution, investing in talent, enhancing systems, and bringing operational discipline. Luxury brands only retain their value when creative integrity remains uncompromised. The moment creativity becomes a committee decision, you lose what made the brand special in the first place.
What specific international markets or retail spaces are you prioritising next to accelerate this global growth?
The United States remains a key priority, particularly New York and Los Angeles, where the brand already enjoys strong recognition among luxury consumers. West Asia is equally important given its mature luxury market and natural cultural affinity with couture. Europe is a longer-term strategic focus, not only for commercial opportunity but also for global brand credibility. We aim at building a meaningful presence through flagship destinations rather than pursuing rapid expansion through widespread distribution. In luxury, depth creates far greater value than scale alone.
Will we see FSP move into new product verticals and lifestyle categories such as fine jewellery, accessories or home décor?
There is certainly long-term potential to extend the brand into adjacent luxury categories. However, our immediate priority is to strengthen and scale the core couture business through flagship retail, operational excellence, and international expansion. Brand extensions should happen naturally, at the right time and with the same level of creativity and craftsmanship that define the house today.
With major conglomerates heavily investing in homegrown Indian design houses, how do you plan to differentiate RPSG’s brand incubation philosophy?
We are built on patient capital and genuine respect for creative entrepreneurship. Luxury brands cannot be built around quarterly targets; they require time, consistency, and long-term conviction. Our role is not to reshape a designer’s vision but to provide the institutional support that allows it to flourish: governance, retail infrastructure, global distribution, operational excellence and strategic guidance. We measure success over decades, not investment cycles.
You have often spoken about taking Indian luxury to the world stage on its own, authentic terms. What does ‘Modern Indian Luxury’ mean to you?
Modern Indian luxury is where extraordinary craftsmanship meets contemporary relevance. It is deeply rooted in India’s cultural heritage, yet expressed with confidence, sophistication, and global appeal. It does not imitate European luxury or seek external validation. Instead, it celebrates Indian creativity in a way that feels modern, refined, and internationally relevant. The world increasingly values authenticity, and India has one of the richest craft traditions anywhere. Our opportunity is to present it with confidence.
Having led elite retail spaces, you have a front-row seat to the consumer mindset. How has the definition of ‘the luxury purchase’ shifted among young Indians over the past few years?
Luxury today is becoming far more personal. Rather than visible logos, younger consumers are now more interested in the stories behind what they buy, the craftsmanship, the people, the purpose, and the authenticity. They value individuality over status. They are also significantly more informed, well-travelled, globally aware, and digitally connected than previous generations. Increasingly, the experience surrounding purchases is becoming just as important as the product itself.
You have successfully disrupted both digital platforms and experiential retail with The Gift Studio and The Loft. What role will e-commerce play in the future growth of high-end couture labels that you acquire?
Digital will continue to play a vital role in discovery, storytelling, and client engagement, but it will not replace the physical couture experience. Couture is inherently personal since it involves craftsmanship, consultation, fittings, and trust. Flagship stores remain central to building relationships and delivering the immersive experience that defines true luxury. The future is not digital versus physical; rather, it is an integrated ecosystem where each strengthens the other.
As a young voice representing a new generation of corporate leadership, what legacy do you hope to leave behind in Indian fashion entrepreneurship?
I hope to contribute by building institutions that endure. It’s not only about investing in brands but also creating the infrastructure that enables exceptional Indian designers to compete confidently on the global stage. If we can demonstrate that patient capital, creative independence, and long-term thinking can build globally respected luxury businesses from India, that would be a meaningful legacy. Ultimately, success is measured not by the brands we own, but by the creative talent we help empower.
What are your plans in the fashion landscape?
Our immediate focus is to build on what we have started with. We will expand our international retail footprint and strengthen brand architecture to make this partnership a global success. Beyond that, we will remain highly selective. We are not particularly keen on building the largest portfolio of fashion brands. We would rather acquire a small number of exceptional luxury houses with enduring global relevance.
Short takes
Minimalist elegance or maximalist drama?
Somewhere in the middle. I believe in maximal elegance, achieved through timeless silhouettes with just the right touch of drama. They are always memorable and beautiful.
One major fashion trend you hope never, ever makes a comeback?
Micro trends. Fashion should have longevity, not an expiry date.
Your biggest guilt-free fashion splurge?
Handbags. I see them as investment pieces that I’ll treasure for years, not impulse purchases.
What is your absolute go-to outfit when you have exactly five minutes to get ready?
A beautifully tailored white dress. It’s effortless, elegant and never fails.
The oldest, most treasured piece of clothing sitting in your wardrobe?
A hand-embroidered couture jacket. Fashion comes and goes, but artistry and beautiful craftsmanship last forever.
What is the one luxury accessory you never leave the house without?
My ring. It means more to me than any other accessory I own.
Pictures: Somnath Roy
Location: Falguni Shane Peacock store in Kolkata
Outfits: Falguni Shane Peacock
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