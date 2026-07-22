Could Shital Pati be India's most ingenious traditional solution to summer heat?

The thick and humid heat that settles over Bengal in the months before the monsoon makes bedsheets stick to your skin. Long before air conditioning, long before even the ceiling fan, Bengali households had already solved this problem. The solution was thin, woven, and startlingly simple: a mat called shital pati.
In Bengali, shital means cool, and pati means mat. Together: the cool mat. Unroll one on a sweltering night and it lives up to the name almost instantly — cool to the touch, and it stays that way for hours, no batteries or electricity involved.
Shital pati isn’t stitched or knitted in the way we usually think of textiles. It’s woven from thin, split strips of the murta plant, a reed that grows wild in marshy, waterlogged patches across Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Bangladesh. The stems are harvested, split down to fine, pliable slips, then soaked or boiled for hours before drying — a process that softens the fibre into something almost silk-like, smooth enough to lie against skin.
Traditionally, it’s been a family trade with a clear division of labour: men cut and prepare the reed, women weave. The finished mats are graded by feel — smoothness, sheen, and thinness all matter, with the finest, glossiest, whitish mats earning the name shital pati itself, while thicker, coarser versions go by other names entirely.
Colour, where it appears, comes from the earth rather than a dye bottle: boiled rice water, hibiscus, tamarind leaf, mango bark. The more elaborate mats — woven through with peacocks, florals, or geometric borders — are called nakshi pati.
The tightly woven reed doesn't hold onto heat or moisture the way cotton, foam, or synthetic bedding does. Air moves freely through the weave, so sweat doesn’t pool and body heat doesn’t linger. You get a dry, breathable surface that feels several degrees cooler than the room around it.
Ask where shital pati comes from, and the honest answer is: several places at once, all of them humid and reed-rich. Cooch Behar in northern West Bengal is often considered its heartland — so central to the craft, in fact, that a town there is literally named Sitalpati. But the tradition runs equally deep in Assam, Tripura, and across the border in Bangladesh, where Sylhet’s weavers have their own storied version of the craft, one with a past that reportedly reached all the way to Queen Victoria's court as a prized export alongside Dhaka muslin.
Shital pati is a genuinely sustainable product — biodegradable, plastic-free, made from a renewable reed — and yet it's losing ground to the very thing it should easily outcompete: the cheap plastic mat. Rising costs, a shrinking supply of the murta reed, and changing habits have thinned out the number of weaving families over the past couple of decades.
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