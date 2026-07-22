Could Shital Pati be India's most ingenious traditional solution to summer heat?

The thick and humid heat that settles over Bengal in the months before the monsoon makes bedsheets stick to your skin. Long before air conditioning, long before even the ceiling fan, Bengali households had already solved this problem. The solution was thin, woven, and startlingly simple: a mat called shital pati.

The handcrafted mat that kept Bengal cool for centuries

In Bengali, shital means cool, and pati means mat. Together: the cool mat. Unroll one on a sweltering night and it lives up to the name almost instantly — cool to the touch, and it stays that way for hours, no batteries or electricity involved.

Shital pati isn’t stitched or knitted in the way we usually think of textiles. It’s woven from thin, split strips of the murta plant, a reed that grows wild in marshy, waterlogged patches across Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Bangladesh. The stems are harvested, split down to fine, pliable slips, then soaked or boiled for hours before drying — a process that softens the fibre into something almost silk-like, smooth enough to lie against skin.