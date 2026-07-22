France becomes the first EU country to ban social media for users below 15

Reduced loneliness: The moment one stops staring at their devices and talking to real people, they will start behaving like social animals. Conditions like mental health issues, depression, addiction, low self-esteem, digital competitions will reduce and people will be able to start living a ‘normal’ life.

Safety against cyber crime: Many cyber crimes are reported against children every year including harassment, cyber shaming, abuse, and more. These might reduce to a great extent.

Better Sleep: Interestingly, the peak browsing time is right before sleeping which actually impacts the sleep cycle and the energy levels of the morning after. With no social media in place, browsing in checked and sleep patterns are maintained.

Improvement in learning: With distractions done away with, the formative years of a child will be prone to better and quality information, learning and knowledge gathering through real-world interactions.

Safety against harmful content: While social media may have a lot of fun and quirky content, there is no dearth of dark content too. Violent, graphic, self-harm, dark web, sexual content find common place on social media, which a child should not be exposed to.