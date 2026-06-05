Did this Egyptian belief lead people to wear the wedding ring on the fourth finger for centuries?

However, with evolving time, notions and personal comfort, many people prefer to not wear the ring on the left hand. That is a completely personal choice. Many opt to wear it on the fourth finger of the right hand, or a different finger altogether and some prefer to wear it during the ceremony and not thereafter. All of these are personal choice and doesn’t restrict the face value of this tradition.

So, now when you see the ring going inside the fourth finger of your left hand, you know the secret behind it!